Benefit Mobile improves fundraising efforts with gift cards, during uncertain COVID-19 times

Downloading the Benefit Mobile fundraising app (which is available to iOS and Android users) allows users to raise money with their mobile phone. New bulk digital gift cards, as well as bulk physical cards, offer further online flexibility and options to groups seeking to fundraise.

Nonprofits, school districts, and other organizations reopening in the coming weeks will be able to choose from Benefit Mobile's 200-plus digital gift cards or the online Benefit Bulk physical and digital gift card platform. Both programs offer the highest available discounts to earn for your cause.

"Benefit Mobile wants to help schools brainstorm ideas for fundraising during these COVID-19 times," said Kim Damato, VP of Benefit Mobile. "We are thrilled to help our partners with even more fundraising options and bulk physical and digital cards adds to their choices. Whether students are in the classroom, hybrid or a virtual learning environment, Benefit provides a way to fundraise without disruption during these uncertain times."

Fundraising groups will be able to buy digital and physical gift cards online in bulk from hundreds of national retailers, with a contribution earned with every gift card purchased. The Benefit Mobile app and bulk digital approach provides a solution for schools and parents to fundraise while social distancing, according to Damato.

A key part of NGC, one of North America's largest gift card technology companies, Benefit Mobile's expansion into the bulk digital and physical gift card option is an integral part of its efforts to help organizations during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"The Benefit Mobile team is available to assist our causes to come up with creative ways to fundraise as well as ideas to engage their everyday donors to fundraise throughout the entire year," said Damato. "We're happy to make fundraising and scrip efforts even easier with the addition of bulk digital and physical gift cards."

About Benefit Mobile: Benefit Mobile is the digital payments and fundraising company that powers the Benefit app, a solution used by nonprofit entities and supporters to fund the causes that matter most through everyday transactions. Benefit Mobile is headquartered in Chicago, IL. To learn more about Benefit Mobile, visit http://www.benefit-mobile.com/.

About NGC: NGC provides secure, innovative gift card technology solutions and world-class service to connect brands with the corporate and consumer marketplaces. NGC is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and is a portfolio company of LaSalle Capital. To learn more about NGC, visit http://www.ngc-group.com or call +1.888.472.8747.

