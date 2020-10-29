Benefitalign Announces CMS Approval of Its Phase 3 Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) Marketplace Platform for Issuers, Brokers and Consumers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitalign, a leading cloud-based technology solution provider for health insurance exchanges and benefits administration, announced today that it has been approved by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer Phase 3 Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) technology to issuers, agents/brokers, and consumers that enables a seamless shopping and enrollment experience for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace plans.

The Phase 3 EDE integration streamlines the enrollment process by providing an end-to-end user experience on a single site without redirecting to HealthCare.gov. This is especially beneficial for handling complex eligibility situations and Special Enrollment Period (SEP) verifications. Agents, brokers and issuers can provide year-round support to customers and process renewals and payments seamlessly without re-directing their customers to FFM call centers.

The first two phases of EDE approval offer a variety of functions, but it is the Phase 3 approval that unlocks the full range of capabilities and handles complex scenarios encountered in the real world. It takes the highest level of effort to implement, and a Phase 3 EDE approval requires extensive business, security and privacy reviews and audits which are conducted by independent third-party auditors. These audits are verified by CMS to ensure compliance with nearly 300 security and privacy standards.

"We are very pleased to receive the highly coveted Phase 3 EDE approval from CMS. This coupled with the largest offering of health, life and ancillary insurance products for Individual, Group, and Medicare customers on the Benefitalign platform enables us to offer the most convenient, secure and comprehensive approach for on-and-off exchange shopping and enrollment across all sales channels," said Manal Mehta, the CEO of Benefitalign, when announcing the official certification.

The highly configurable Benefitalign platform offers a hosted out-of-the-box private label branded shopping and enrollment solution for issuers and brokers, and can be called from their existing websites.

About Benefitalign

Benefitalign is a comprehensive, cloud-based technology solutions provider that enables organizations to rapidly launch shopping and enrollment solutions, including Private Exchanges, across all lines of business. The modular, integrated platform allows for customization and integration with CRMs and core claims systems, enabling cutting-edge solutions while leveraging existing infrastructure investments. With integrated product configuration management, commissions management, and analytics, as well as full mobility and telephony capabilities, Benefitalign is the one stop solution to manage critical business functions. To find out more, visit us at www.benefitalign.com or e-mail us at [email protected]

