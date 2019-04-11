Benefitfocus Appoints Key Executives in Sales & Marketing To Accelerate Market Growth and Engagement Strategy

Each has in-depth experience scaling high-performing teams and driving innovation in a variety of high-growth platform and technology companies.

"Benefitfocus is totally transforming the benefits experience," said Ray August, President & CEO. "We successfully pivoted our strategy and reignited our growth in 2018. We look forward to leveraging this momentum and capitalizing on the valuable expertise Peter and Jeffrey bring to Benefitfocus. They each will play important roles in accelerating our platform momentum and market leadership with unrelenting focus on delivering a world-class experience for our ecosystem stakeholders including customers, consumers and strategic business partners."

Allen brings Benefitfocus valuable experience derived from a 25-plus year career in technology sales, platform-based services and industry alliances through senior executive positions with Iron Mountain, Alvarez & Marsal, Computer Sciences Corporation, Data Dimensions and Information Services Group (ISG). Having served for many years as advisor and architect for adopting digital service models for global companies, coupled with his leadership of global sales and service delivery functions, Allen provides direction for the company's growth strategies. Allen received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.

Prior to Benefitfocus, Gross was Chief Marketing Officer for Axway Technology where he led product and solutions marketing, branding, field and marketing operations and corporate communications in a fast-moving landscape. He has over 25 years of experience, most recently in senior marketing leadership roles at Software AG and Microsoft, and has directed innovative business development and demand generation programs for companies including BearingPoint Consulting, Ariba and KPMG. Gross received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Michigan.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel and maintain our culture ; management of growth; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

