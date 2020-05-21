Benefitfocus Delivers Enhanced Mobile and Communications Capabilities

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announced several platform enhancements designed to help reduce the administrative burden for brokers and employers, streamline the benefits enrollment experience for health plans and offer solutions that provide insight and improve lives for consumers.

"Our goal with each release is to improve the customer experience for our consumers, employers, brokers and health plans," said Benefitfocus CTO Jim Restivo. "Many of the enhancements made this release are a direct result of the feedback we receive from the benefits community throughout the year, so we are pleased to continue driving innovation that meets their evolving needs."

Enhancements Across the Ecosystem

These enhancements are the latest results of Benefitfocus' goal to provide a world-class data experience for all members of its platform.

Consumers will benefit from an enhanced benefit enrollment experience that makes the process easier and more intuitive, with new options that display which dependents are covered under specific benefits and alerts notifying them if some dependents have not been added.

Platform Enhancements

Key enhancements provided in this update are:

Mobile App Enhancements – Enrollment with the mobile app made easier and more intuitive for iOS and Android users by removing friction points and surfacing enrollment window reminders within the mobile app.

– Enrollment with the mobile app made easier and more intuitive for iOS and Android users by removing friction points and surfacing enrollment window reminders within the mobile app. Smart Moments Console Enhancements – Administrators now have the ability to easily create and send separate email, SMS/text and push messages to their employees. Benefits administrators will have access to an enhanced console display that clearly separates these new communication options from existing messaging options and provides access to additional methods of communication to support year-round communication and engagement.

– Administrators now have the ability to easily create and send separate email, SMS/text and push messages to their employees. Benefits administrators will have access to an enhanced console display that clearly separates these new communication options from existing messaging options and provides access to additional methods of communication to support year-round communication and engagement. Expanded Imputed Income Calculation Capabilities – Our imputed income configurations have been expanded to include child and dependent life benefits.

The One Place 365 Ideas Community

Benefitfocus' investment in optimizing its solutions is enabled by the world's largest benefits community. Health plans, brokers, and employers all participate in an interactive online community generating new solution ideas that inform each of the Benefitfocus releases.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers for life. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver health, wealth, property and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; our ability to compete effectively; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

