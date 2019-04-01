Benefitfocus Kicks Off National Employee Benefits Day at NASDAQ Stock Market Ringing the Opening Bell on Tuesday April 2, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that it will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square to ring the NASDAQ stock market opening bell on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Benefitfocus executives will be joined by representatives of its platform ecosystem, including employers, medical carriers, life and ancillary insurance carriers, brokers and specialty product suppliers, to celebrate National Employee Benefits Day.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of National Employee Benefits Day, celebrated every year on April 2nd and established by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, which represents 35,000 members who influence 25 million lives across the United States and Canada. This special day raises recognition for benefits professionals and provides a vehicle for better educating employers and employees about employee benefits topics. National Employee Benefits Day recognizes trustees, administrators, benefits practitioners and professional advisors for their dedication to providing quality benefits and the important role they play in their colleagues' well-being.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to participate in the opening bell ringing on National Employee Benefits Day. It's such a fitting day for our industry," commented Ray August, President & CEO of Benefitfocus. "As the industry's leading benefits platform, we connect over 23 million Americans with their core and voluntary benefits. While we celebrate the importance of this day, our obligation to every consumer on our platform is to ensure that every day they can access, use and understand their benefits in the moments that matter."

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available starting at 9:15 am at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

