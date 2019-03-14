Benefitfocus to Host its Largest-ever Benefits Technology & Business Conference, One Place

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that more than 1,200 benefits technology professionals will attend their annual One Place conference. One Place, happening March 26-28 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, is dedicated exclusively to Benefitfocus' enterprise benefits management technology platform, bringing employee benefits professionals together to network and learn from industry thought leaders, technology partners, benefits suppliers, and insurance brokers.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a tremendous number of forward-looking HR and benefits professionals to One Place," said Ray August, CEO, Benefitfocus. "Their enthusiastic response confirms what those of us who are part of the Benefitfocus family have long known – that the exciting technology advancements we'll unveil at the conference are poised to disrupt the benefits industry and will shape the strategy of health care benefits for the American workforce for years to come."

With over 1,200 employees throughout South Carolina, Benefitfocus is a key player in the state's thriving technology industry. One Place will provide a boost to the local economy over the three days of the conference, filling over a dozen Charleston-area hotels and hosting dinners in over 30 restaurants in one evening. Travelers to One Place will be greeted at CHS international airport by Benefitfocus display ads, welcoming them to the #1 city in the U.S. During the event, attendees will also have the chance to tour the Benefitfocus Daniel Island campus, where they will convene for the world's largest benefits planning session as part of Campus Day on March 28.

To learn more about and register for One Place, visit www.benefitfocus.com/one-place.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully-designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers and carriers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; management of growth; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.benefitfocus.com

