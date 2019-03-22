BenefitMall and Ease Announce PayFocus Pro and Ease Integration

"Ease will streamline the data management process for payroll and benefits administration," said Michelle Sheffield, Chief Information Officer of BenefitMall. "We are excited to present this new system to brokers and clients and plan to assist our clients in the integration of the platforms."

Integration between Ease and PayFocus Pro will ensure that employee demographic, compensation, benefit deduction and onboarding data will transfer from PayFocus Pro to Ease seamlessly, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry for most employee information. As the new system of record for new hires, terminations, status changes, compensation changes, enrollment changes and optionally direct deposit and W4 tracking, Ease will allow brokers to better manage their workflow while ensuring their data is accurate.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with BenefitMall in this endeavor and we look forward to the opportunities that this integration will bring both entities," said David Reid, CEO of Ease. "The inclusion of our benefits administration feature will give BenefitMall clients peace of mind knowing that they can say goodbye to expensive integrations."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment platform built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information.

Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran, David Reid, and web and engineering architect, Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use platform, and has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha, San Diego, and Las Vegas. In 2015 Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 55,000 employers and 1.3 million enrollees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

