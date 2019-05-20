BenefitMall Announces New Colorado Market Director

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces the promotion of Chris Canter as the new Market Director for the Colorado market.

"It is exciting when our organization has the chance to promote a deserving member of the team," said Wil Johnson, regional vice president for BenefitMall's Southwest region. "Chris' experience will be a huge asset in his new position and I am looking forward to working with him in this new role."

Canter started with BenefitMall 10 years ago as a Proposal Consultant and was promoted in 2013 to be a Broker Sales Executive where he earned Rookie of the Year for his position. Since Canter's promotion in 2013, he has exceeded his sales goals every year.

"The past decade has been integral in my professional and personal growth, and I am very excited to continue my BenefitMall journey as the new Colorado Market Director," said Canter. "I am looking forward to working with additional team members and continuing to grow our business in the Colorado region."

Canter will continue to work from the Denver office and will report directly to Johnson.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health care reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

