BenefitMall Announces Partnership with CyberScout

DALLAS, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next generation broker services, today announced a partnership with CyberScout, a global leader in cybersecurity, identity theft resolution and employee benefits services. BenefitMall brokers will now be able to offer CyberScout's cybersecurity education and identity theft services as a voluntary or employee-sponsored benefit to clients.

Employees can utilize CyberScout's expertise through breach education, preparation, response and remediation as well as fraud, credit and reputation monitoring. CyberScout can also be a cybersecurity and data privacy consulting resource for BenefitMall broker portfolio clients.

"We believe that CyberScout's services will help our broker channels better equip our network of small and medium-sized businesses for success," said Tiffany Stiller, vice president of Carrier Relations for BenefitMall. "Employee peace of mind is invaluable, and CyberScout's services provide just that."

The rise in data breaches has increased concerns about identity theft and the unauthorized release of personal data. A recent study conducted by CyberScout found that 69 percent of people admitted they would spend "work" time resolving identity theft issues. More businesses are offering identity theft services as a voluntary employee benefit because of identity theft's hindrance to productivity.

"Employees impacted by cyber issues such as fraud, identity theft, cyberbullying, ransom attack and extortion quickly become distracted and less productive employees," said Justin Oliver, vice president, employee benefits for CyberScout. "Including identity theft protection services and cyber insurance as employee benefits is critical in today's business landscape to ensure the workforce can quickly resolve cyber issues with minimal stress."

Employer-sponsored and voluntary rates for CyberScout are now available to all BenefitMall brokers and their clients. Employer breach services are available for no additional charge when rates are employer-paid.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

About CyberScout

Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education, and data theft resolution as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery. For more information about CyberScout, please visit www.cyberscout.com.

