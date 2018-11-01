BenefitMall Announces Two New Regional Vice Presidents

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today introduces Dave Mascia and Barb Taylor as regional vice presidents of the Benefits Division. Mascia will supervise the Northeast region, and Taylor will oversee the East region.

"I am thrilled to announce Dave and Barb have joined our regional vice president team," said Bob Love, president of the Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "Their expertise and experience will bring a fresh take to the regions they will lead."

Dave Mascia is a seasoned and well-known executive with extensive experience in benefits focused on health and the benefit needs of small businesses. Prior to joining BenefitMall, Mascia served as chief growth officer at UnitedHealth Group for four years. He also served as regional vice president and national vice president at UnitedHealth Group.

"BenefitMall is a strong leader in our industry, and I am excited to join their team to see what we can help brokers in the New York market," said Mascia. "I look forward to collaborating with my region and contributing to BenefitMall's continued success."

Barb Taylor is a respected sales and operations veteran with more than 23 years of industry experience. Taylor joined BenefitMall more than 14 years ago, serving as the regional market director overseeing sales and service for Ohio and New Jersey. She has a proven track record for BenefitMall and continues to produce exceptional results.

"I am excited to continue my growth within BenefitMall as the new regional vice president," said Taylor. "I have been with the company for more than a decade, and I am excited to bring my ideas to the Ohio, New Jersey and Maryland markets."

Taylor's promotion is effective immediately, and she will continue in the Livingston, New Jersey office. Mascia will join BenefitMall on November 26 and will work at the White Plains, New York office.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

SOURCE BenefitMall

Related Links

http://www.benefitmall.com

