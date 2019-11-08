BenefitMall Launches Humana Integration Through Online Enrollment

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, today announces the launch of Humana Integration through its Online Enrollment platform. Available in all markets, this solution offers an entirely digitized enrollment experience, allowing group applications to be submitted directly to Humana.

This streamlined process allows employers to reduce paperwork and sign forms electronically before submitting to the carrier. With this new integration offered by BenefitMall, companies can submit enrollments from any device.

"BenefitMall is excited to introduce this service to our clients," said Michelle Sheffield, CIO of BenefitMall. "As a leader of employer and broker services, we are always looking for ways to simplify and streamline the benefits enrollment process with our carrier partners. Our integration with Humana delivers increased efficiency and improved data quality through electronic applications and real-time submissions of employee benefits elections."

BenefitMall's simplified partnership with Humana will allow companies to easily obtain health insurance without compromising on quality. The three-step process for enrollment will be sent directly to Humana for their approval, which will provide ease-of-mind for employers.

"We are excited for Humana's integration with Online Enrollment and appreciate their enthusiasm and partnership as we transition our exceptional broker services to a more digital and paperless offering," said Tiffany Stiller, BenefitMall's vice president of carrier relations.

BenefitMall brokers now have access to the Humana Integration through the Online Enrollment platform.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

