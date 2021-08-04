BenefitMall Launches Team-Based Selling Structure

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced the launch of a new sales model that allows teams to provide more personalized service and further aligns with the organization's mission to provide the fastest, easiest and most trusted benefits selling experience in the industry.

The new structure is organized into three-person teams who view client needs holistically:

A Benefit Sales Executive who is the field-based relationship manager and agency growth officer,

An Inside Sales Representative who is a new business proposal strategist and assists with quoting needs, and

An Inside Retention Representative to proactively help retain business and is the driving force behind additional product lines for clients.

In addition to the three-person teams, brokers are further supported by additional specialist to help meet their individualized needs. Large group, non-medical, and value-added sales are now backed by experts in each area.

"Our goal as a sales team is to make it easy to work with us," said John Wiesler, head of general agency sales at BenefitMall. "This new model focuses on team selling to enhance our ability to analyze needs effectively and cross-sell products that offer the highest benefits for brokers and their clients."

BenefitMall is implementing the new sales structure nationally to support brokers and their clients in easily securing benefits solutions. The new teams will efficiently balance field presence with telephonic support. Through this structure, BenefitMall's resources will be aligned to fewer processes, creating more expertise to better meet the specific needs of brokers.

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

