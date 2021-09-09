BenefitMall Names Mark Trivette as CFO

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced Mark Trivette has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

"Mark comes to us with more than 20 years of strategic leadership and insight in the finance realm," said Scott Kirksey, CEO of BenefitMall. "With a focus on building private equity-backed companies, he will be instrumental in propelling our growth and expediting the momentum we've already experienced this year. I am proud to welcome him to the BenefitMall family."

Trivette joins BenefitMall from Aspira, where he successfully led its turnaround and eventual exit earlier this year via sale as CEO. He also held CFO roles at ACTIVE Network, SourceHOV (now Exela) and BancTec.

"I am thrilled to join BenefitMall to lead all functions within the Finance and Accounting divisions of the organization," Trivette said. "The company is launching a number of new internal processes, initiatives and offerings to its clients that are positioning it as a leader in the general agency space. It is an exciting time to join BenefitMall and I look forward to helping further its success in the industry."



He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting magna cum laude from Miami University. Trivette will be based out of the BenefitMall corporate office in Dallas, Texas.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

