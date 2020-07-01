BenefitMall Selects New Financial Leadership

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next generation broker services, today announces the hiring of Jonathan Cooksey as BenefitMall's vice president of finance.

As the BenefitMall vice president of finance, Cooksey will lead various financial functions, supporting Benefits Sales & Service and shared services departments. He will also oversee planning, budgeting, financial systems and financial assessments of strategic initiatives and projects.

"Jonathan brings a wealth of financial and leadership experience to the company," said Stephanie Bowman, chief financial officer for BenefitMall. "In his previous roles, Jonathan successfully led and executed financial systems and data analytics initiatives, implemented best practice budget and planning processes and was a key financial advisor. Jonathan's financial acumen coupled with his strong leadership skills make him a great addition to the BenefitMall team."

Prior to joining BenefitMall, Cooksey was most recently senior vice president of corporate finance and analytics for U.S. Dermatology Partners. He also held financial leadership positions for Freeman and Omnitracs.

Cooksey started his new position on June 15.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

