BenefitMall Welcomes New Sales Leader

DALLAS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall , the leading provider of next generation broker services, today announces the hiring of John T. Wiesler as the head of general agency sales.

Prior to joining BenefitMall, Wiesler worked for Humana Inc. as the vice president of sales distribution. Throughout his career at Humana, he also held other positions including vice president of sales, broker and general agency channel leader, vice president-national practice leader, and other sales leadership roles.

"John brings more than 30 years of experience in sales and sales leadership roles. We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished benefits professional to our team," said Bob Love, president of the benefits division for BenefitMall. "We look forward to utilizing his fresh perspective to enhance our general agency sales and service model to further support our brokers nationwide."

As the head of general agency sales, Wiesler will be responsible for the sales strategy and growth of the general agency business. Additionally, he will work to drive the adoption of BenefitMall's digital technology including Agency Workspace, Client Ready Quote System and Online Enrollment tools. He will also help to establish opportunities for digital interfaces with carrier partners, while spending time with brokers in various markets.

"BenefitMall has an excellent reputation in the benefits industry, and I am honored to have been selected for this position," said Wiesler. "I have spent much of my career working to deliver benefits solutions to employers, and I am excited to work for the leading general agency in the U.S. and to make the move to Texas."

Wiesler will relocate to Dallas and start his new position on July 6.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With a dedicated focus on the broker community, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the very best in broker services nationwide. Through a network of brokers and carriers, BenefitMall delivers efficient, secure, digital benefits solutions.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

