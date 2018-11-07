NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits administration company, Clarity Benefit Solutions, discusses why employee engagement matters.

Studies show that employee engagement is extremely impactful to a company's bottom line. Engaged, motivated employees are productive and successful—which can lead to a great deal of customer satisfaction and repeat business. The following reasons are why employee engagement matters to a business.

Improved retention rates. Employees who are engaged with their career are less likely to search for a new job than their disinterested coworkers, which equals less turnover rates. This also results in companies spending less time recruiting new talent and more time spent investing in their current employees.

Increased happiness in the workplace. Employers who keep their employees engaged—and actively recognize their achievements—will see that they are more satisfied with their jobs. They will also boost overall company morale.

Higher levels of productivity. Studies have also demonstrated that employees who are highly engaged with their jobs outperformed those coworkers that exhibited disengagement.

More customer loyalty. Employees that are highly engaged result in satisfied customers. Since engaged employees exhibit higher levels of energy and productivity, customers will want to return.

Fiercer management teams. If employees are not engaged, it will impact how management is perceived. Lower levels of employee engagement can result in management being viewed in a negative light. Highly motivated employees indicate that management is effectively leading and supporting employees' efforts.

Enhanced innovation. Employees who are actively engaged with their careers display more openness to innovation and possess the proper tools to carry out innovative concepts. They want to succeed beyond simply doing their jobs.

Better communication. It's no surprise that employees who are engaged with company happenings will communicate with their peers over those who are disenchanted.

Greater commitment to the company. Engaged employees tend to stick with companies through both good and bad times, resulting in greater efficiency and continuity.

Connected colleagues. When employees are engaged in their workplace, they nurture connections with their peers, which enhances communications and results in a lift in productivity.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions: Clarity Benefit Solutions provides technology that makes the health insurance plan selection process fast, easy, and straightforward. For over two decades, we have provided clients with industry-leading technology, compliance, and exceptional customer service. Our offering is designed to save time and lower the costs of managing benefits while also promoting employee self-service and automated ACA compliance.

SOURCE Clarity Benefit Solutions

Related Links

http://www.claritybenefitsolutions.com

