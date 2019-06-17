Benefits Administrators Collaborate with Benefitfocus to Drive Industry Innovation

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today highlighted the success and positive impact of the company's One Place Local forums. Initiated in 2015, One Place Local serves as a key collaboration forum that brings together benefits administrators from employer customers to develop and learn best practices for open enrollment strategy. During these forums, customers engage in peer-to-peer dialogue about how they are optimizing their benefits strategies to address trends, reduce costs, improve employee engagement and simplify benefits administration.

Benefitfocus hosts its One Place Local forums across the United States in major cities where it has an established and growing customer base. Within the past year, the company has hosted 18 One Place Local events, bringing together hundreds of benefits administrators from nearly every major industry sector.

"As we continue to transform the benefits industry and grow the BenefitsPlace platform, we remain focused on community-driven innovation," says Ray August, President & CEO of Benefitfocus. "Our One Place Local events are open forums for our employer customers and prospects to continuously learn from each other and advise us on evolving our platform. And by connecting our platform customers together, we can quickly implement their recommendations that ultimately improve the lives of all of our members."

Designer Brands, a Benefitfocus customer and regular One Place Local participant, is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse brands; operates leased locations in the U.S through its Affiliated Business Group. In 2018, Designer Brands acquired the Camuto Group, a leading designer and producer of footwear and accessories with product in 5,400 doors globally. The company has nearly 20,000 associates.

Designer Brands replaced its point solution with Benefitfocus' all-in-one, cloud-based benefits management platform. Rather than settling for limited functionality, Designer Brands is now able to make the benefits selection process, as well as communication, seamless for both its associates and the benefits team. The company recently shared its best practices during a One Place Local.

"The broad range of communication tools was one of the main reasons we decided to partner with Benefitfocus," said Erin Penland, CEBS, Sr. Benefits Specialist, Designer Brands. "We're growing quickly and needed a platform that offered our associates all of the benefits information they needed, and which offered our team new tools to drive communication efforts. Benefitfocus was the only solution that met all our needs."

Penland continues, "As a benefits administrator, it's my challenge in finding new tools to work smarter and faster, and reaching our associates more effectively with information when they need it. One Place Local is a great opportunity to network with my peers and discuss solutions to common challenges."

Upcoming One Place Local events will be held in Charleston, Minneapolis and Chicago. The current schedule and registration links are available here.

