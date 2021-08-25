Benefits Industry Expert Joins Nava's Team of Healthcare Disruptors

Chris comes to Nava with nearly 20 years of experience spanning human resources and benefits. Most recently, he spent over a decade at ICMS, a division of Patriot Growth Insurance Services, where he led the firm's operations and provided benefits consulting expertise to employer groups ranging from 25 to 3,000 employees. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Coast Personnel Services, a national Human Capital firm, serving on its board of directors as well as leading strategic operations.

Joe Donovan, Chief Revenue Officer and Benefits Consulting Lead, commented: "Nava is in the trust business, and Chris is an expert in building trusted advisory relationships with his clients. His thoughtfulness, attention to detail, and commitment to his client's best interests impressed me from day one. At Nava, we're looking for a bit of a unicorn: a top benefits talent who is deeply client-centric and undaunted by our lofty mission to fix healthcare. We found that in Chris and are excited to welcome him to the team. We believe he can be a change agent who -- when backed by Nava's tools and technology -- will help organizations of all sizes navigate the complex world of healthcare."

Chris Renzulli adds: "Whether it takes one year, five years, or longer, I have one ultimate goal: Bring transparency and affordability back into healthcare. I seek to help small and medium businesses, which are the fabric of our economy, level the playing field. I want to live in a country where the average person is able to afford the care they need, and by joining Nava I'm helping to make that a reality."

About Nava

Nava is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to fix healthcare, one benefits plan at a time. Nava was founded with a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 170 million who receive insurance through their employers. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. For more information, visit www.nava.io.

