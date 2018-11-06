Benefits of Automotive Repair Technology to be Highlighted on "Success," a Nationally Syndicated Documentary Series on PBS

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY's digital vehicle inspection software will be profiled on "Success," a syndicated documentary series hosted by famed actor Rob Lowe that airs on PBS stations around the country. The series will begin airing the week of December 17th in markets around the country. For a list of participating stations, click here.

The education series features stories of extraordinary companies and industry professionals who are changing the world. The documentary style segments provide Public Television Stations with content on a range of innovative ideas and individuals that are impacting people's daily lives.

The upcoming segment will highlight how BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY founder and CEO, Mike Risich, recognized a need in the automotive repair industry to educate car owners about the often complex and confusing nature of the repair process. Risich developed a suite of customer service technology solutions now used by more than 5,000 repairs shops that increase transparency for vehicle repairs and improve communications between shop mechanics and customers, resulting in increased jobs and higher profits.

"We are pleased to participate in this award-winning program that educates viewers about key product and technologies that improve our everyday lives," says BOLT ON CEO Mike Risich. "Since day one, we have been committed to educating the automotive aftermarket about how technology can improve relationships between repair shops and their customers."

A promotional video for the series can be seen on BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY's website by clicking this link.

To see both BOLT ON's current and new software tools, visiting this link to schedule a demo online.

About BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY equips the automotive repair and maintenance aftermarket with award-winning technology tools to improve customer communication. The company's technology instantly transmits photos, videos and text messages to communicate automotive repair details, thereby increasing customer trust, boosting sales and empowering shops to build long-term customer relationships. Along with ongoing training and support, BOLT ON's mobile and digital tools also reduce problems inherent in the service process, while increasing shop productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.boltontechnology.com or call 610-400-1019.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Company Contact: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Media Contact: Tim Cifelli Tony DeFazio, DeFazio Communications, LLC 610-400-1019 ex. 154 484-534-3306 tcifelli@boltontechnlology.com tony@defaziocommunications.com

SOURCE BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY

Related Links

http://boltontechnology.com

