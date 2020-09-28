Benefits of Collagen Pills for Skin Care, Joints & Hair Growth for Women Outlined by VitaRaw

ENCINO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaRaw, a high-quality health brand focused on providing effective, natural products, has recently shared research concluding that collagen benefits the skin. The brand's pills for skin care, joints and hair growth are suitable for men and women and are formulated with a five-phase collagen complex to increase skin elasticity and promote soft glowing skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

Find more about collagen for skin at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X57THMF .

VitaRaw

A senior spokesperson for the brand says, "Collagen is found in hair, skin, nails, joints and muscles. It's the body's most abundant protein. As time goes on, collagen protein depletes, causing aches and pains, thinning hair, brittle nails and sagging skin."

VitaRaw uses 100% hydrolyzed collagen peptides, naturally sourced from bovine collagen, bovine bone broth, marine collagen, chicken bone broth and eggshell membrane, for its collagen for joints supplement. When collagen is hydrolyzed, it has been broken down into highly digestible peptides and bioavailable, making it easier for the body to process. The addition of the patented ingredient, Bioperine, serves to increase nutritional compounds' absorption for the best results.

In a randomized, placebo-controlled, blind clinical trial , researchers confirmed that skin aging could be addressed using nutrients that can restore skin hydration, elasticity, and density. "Objective dermatological measurements, such as cutometry and corneometry, have proven that oral collagen peptides, together with other dermanutrients, significantly improve skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density after three months of intake. These tests thus verify the results obtained in previous trials. Moreover, and in line with the objective measurements, the study participants, in their subjective assessments, concluded that their skin appearance had significantly improved," the study explains. "Finally, the collagen supplement did not cause any side effects and proved to be safe and well-tolerated during the entire period of application and thereafter."

The company outlines its five-phase collagen complex can be beneficial in the following ways:

Improves skin elasticity and hydration.

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles and strengthens nails.

Supports joint mobility and healthy inflammatory response.

Strengthens cartilage and reduces joint pain.

Improves bone density and builds muscle mass.

Builds hair proteins for healthy, shiny hair.

Maintains a healthy gut barrier for a stronger immune system.

Proudly made in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA, collagen for hair growth comes in easy to swallow capsules that contain 1,800 milligrams of properly balanced hydrolyzed collagen per serving and are formulated with non-GMO ingredients. "We list every ingredient that goes into our products because you deserve to know exactly what is going into your body," the company states.

"Collagen has become more important as I get older. What I like best about this product is that it allows me to get the collagen peptides I need all in one supplement, unlike others I have tried before. So while I got it as a supplement for my skin and hair mostly, I like that there are other health benefits this particular combo provides. And I love the compliments I keep getting on how healthy my hair looks!" reports a satisfied Amazon reviewer.

Those interested in learning more about VitaRaw and the benefits of collagen for skin should visit the official company website or Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/Collagen-Pills-Supplements-peptides-hydrolyzed/dp/B07X57THMF .

About VitaRaw

Our mission is to provide you with unparalleled products to empower a health-conscious community. We are a wellness brand whose sole purpose is to provide you with honest nutrition and peace of mind.

Contact Name: Christina C.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

SOURCE VitaRaw