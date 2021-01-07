BENEV Announces Investigative Report on Combination Treatment with Human Adipose Tissue Stem Cell- derived Exosomes and Fractional CO2 Laser for Acne Scars: A 12-week Prospective, Double blind, Randomized, Split-face

This report outlines the investigative study that was conducted by a team of world renowned scientists, doctors including Hyuck Hoon KWON, Steven Hoseong YANG, Joon LEE, Byung Chul PARK, Kui Young PARK, Jae Yoon JUNG, Youin BAE, and Gyeong-Hun at Oaro Dermatology Institute (Seoul, South Korea), Guam Dermatology Institute (Guam, USA), Department of Dermatology, Dankook University, College of Medicine (Cheonan, South Korea), Department of Dermatology, Chung-Ang University, College of Medicine (Seoul, South Korea), and Department of Dermatology, Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, Hallym University College of Medicine (Hwaseong, South Korea). Researchers involved in this study evaluated the clinical efficacy and safety of adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosomes as an adjuvant therapy after application of fractional CO 2 laser for acne scars. 25 patients consisting of 18 men and 7 women, between ages 19 and 54, 12 with Fitzpatrick Skin Type 3 and 13 with Fitzpatrick skin type 4 and atrophic acne scars, underwent the 12-week prospective, double-blind, randomized, split-face trial. Each received three consecutive treatment sessions of fractional CO 2 laser to the whole face, with a follow-up evaluation, and a post- laser split face regimen, where one side of each patient's face was treated with an adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosome gel. Exosomes in this study were acquired from human ASC-CM by ExoSCRT™ technology developed by ExoCoBio Inc., and the other side of the face was treated with control gel. Findings revealed that the adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosome-treated sides of the face had achieved a significantly greater improvement than the control sides at the final follow-up visit (percentage reduction in échelle d'évaluation clinique des cicatrices d'acné scores: 32.5 vs 19.9%, p<0.01). Treatment-related erythema was milder, and post-treatment downtime was shorter on the applications of human adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosome-treated side.

The investigative study proved that a variety of applications of human adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosomes can serve as a novel cell-free therapeutic strategy in the regenerative and aesthetic medical fields and demonstrated the suitability of adipose tissue stem cell derived exosomes as an adjuvant treatment modality in combination with fractional carbon dioxide laser for the treatment of acne scars.

"The science is clearly demonstrating that exosomes are the wave of the future not just for aesthetics but for many other areas of medicine, and the richest source of this material, by far, is adipose tissue," says Dr. Randy Miller, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Facial atrophic acne scarring is a psychologically damaging condition that can cause emotional, mental, and social disability. "With a huge percentage of the world population struggling with this condition, the need for widening of therapeutic options was astoundingly clear," says Dr. Diane Duncan, M.D., F.A.C.S. who added, "While ablative fractional carbon dioxide laser resurfacing has demonstrated clinical efficacy in acne scar treatments, patients have sustained side-effects during post-procedural wound healing and had demanded improvement. The adjuvant application of adipose-derived stem cell conditioned medium with synergistic effects in augmenting treatment responses and reducing adverse effects through its potential to accelerate tissue rejuvenation is a victory for those suffering."

The sentiments have been echoed by so many other medical professionals, including, Dr. JD McCoy, NMP, whose patient roster includes professional athletes who do not have time for extended downtime and need to recover fast. "Since implementing the addition of Exosome Regenerative Complex powered by ExoSCRT™ into my protocol, I've observed a significant improvement in the speed of healing, skin quality and comfort during recovery," said Dr. Richard Jin, M.D., PhD. "Patients suffering from acne scarring range in all ages, and the pain that they feel is very real. Ensuring that my patients receive the best treatment results with the least amount of downtime and discomfort is non-negotiable, and that's why I choose to integrate Exosome Regenerative Complex powered by ExoSCRT™, into all of my treatments."

Exosomes are lipid bilayer-enclosed extracellular vesicles, 30–200 nm in diameter, produced by almost all cells and present in all body fluids (8–10). They are regarded as an essential mediator of intercellular communication by transferring proteins and genetic material between cells. Several studies have shown that mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomes carry the essential properties of mesenchymal stem cells suggesting that exosomes may be a compelling alternative in regenerative and aesthetic medicine, as they would avoid most of the problems associated with live mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy. Interestingly, recent studies have shown that human adipose tissue stem cell-derived exosomes possess the critical properties of stem cells and are as potent as mesenchymal stem cells in the repair of various organ injuries.

BENEV's Exosome Regenerative Complex powered by ExoSCRT™ was developed and designed in tandem with the 4th largest exosome research company in the world, ExoCoBio. The intensive dual action complex is quickly absorbed into the skin, delivering the concentrated power of over 2.5 billion lyophilized exosomes, potent growth factors, peptides, co-enzymes, minerals, amino acids and vitamins. The paraben-free, steroid-free, and hypoallergenic patented technologies and ingredients are clinically proven to rejuvenate and regenerate the skin. "Lyophilizing exosomes maximize topical therapeutic potential. Making them ideal for treatments," says Dr. Richard Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S.

ExoCoBio's ExoSCRT™, is an innovative patented purification method of separating and refining 0.1 pure exosomes from stem cell conditioned media. The concentration of materials is significantly greater than what can be achieved with a product such as PRP. Studies have shown that this product increases fibroblast production by 180% and collagen production by 300%.

BENEV Company Inc. Medical Advisory Board Members:

Richard Jin, MD, PhD, BENEV's Chief Medical Director, studied at the Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and the University of California Irvine. He completed research in the areas of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, antioxidant enzyme properties, cell signaling, cellular redox mechanisms, free radical-induced oxidant stress, platelet biology, growth factors, and wound healing. For more information visit www.rjclinicalinstitute.com

Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D, F.A.C.S., graduated from the University of Health Sciences / Finch University, The Chicago Medical School with top honors in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. He did additional training in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. Dr. Goldfarb's 30 years of combined experience in General, Vascular, and Cosmetic Surgery provides his patients with the surgical expertise they are seeking. Dr. Goldfarb established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery in 2007. For more information visit www.centerforsmartlipo.com

Diane I. Duncan, M.D., F.A.C.S., obtained her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of several plastic surgery professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS). In addition to these affiliations, Dr. Duncan is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Duncan joined our Medical Advisory Board with over 30 years of experience in private practice as a plastic surgeon. She is an internationally recognized speaker and educator in plastic surgery and has delivered presentations at industry conferences around the world. She has also authored medical journal articles on a variety of subjects in plastic surgery and currently serves as a member of the editorial review board for the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. For more information visit www.drdianeduncan.com

Randy B. Miller, M.D., is a board certified cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon practicing in Miami, Florida. Dr. Miller earned his Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master's degree in clinical immunology and completed medical school at Jefferson Medical College where he graduated at the top of his class. He completed his training in general surgery and otolaryngology - head and neck surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Miller performed his plastic surgery training at Baylor College of Medicine located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston, which is the largest medical center in the world. Dr. Miller is a former president of the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Plastic Surgeons Patient Safety Foundation. Having served five consecutive terms on the Board of Directors of the Dade County Medical Association and as a delegate to the Florida Medical Association, Dr. Miller is a member of, and has received presidential appointments from, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition to his role as a clinical professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami, Dr. Miller serves as a plastic surgery resident mentor. For many years he has served as the liaison between the University of Miami, Division of Plastic Surgery, and the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons. Based on his research, publications and 25 years of clinical experience, Dr. Miller has become an internationally recognized expert in the fields of stem cell research and therapy, including human and veterinary tissue regeneration. Dr. Miller provides a uniquely comprehensive approach to aesthetics and age management. For more information visit www.millerplasticsurgery.com

Dr. J.D. McCoy, NMP, received his doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine at the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is one of the most accomplished naturopathic physicians practicing aesthetic medicine in the country. He completed an internship in internal medicine in Hawaii, and began specialized training, certification, and externship in cosmetic medicine and light-based therapies. Dr. McCoy has devoted his specialization, passion and his entire practice to the art of less-invasive cosmetic rejuvenation, weight-management, and natural bio-identical hormone therapy since 2003. Dr. McCoy's principles in the practice of aesthetic medicine include prevention, the use of natural substances (light/energy, nutrients and other natural substances), and the use of the least invasive treatments possible. Dr. McCoy finds innovative solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for more invasive surgery- beautiful results naturally. He is recognized as an innovator and physician trainer for multiple technologies and techniques in cosmetic medicine including but most certainly not limited to a Physician Member: American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, American Society of Aesthetic Mesotherapy, International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science. For more information visit www.contourmedical.com

