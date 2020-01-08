BENEV Company Inc Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

The Medical Advisory Board will work closely with the BENEV Company Inc® leadership team as the company continues to advance the brand, mission, and clinical development of its scientifically backed results driven progressive skin solutions® offering, the best-in-class medically developed cosmeceutical line distributed through their global medical network and partners. Currently the brand is sold in over 28 countries around the world and counting, not to mention the other countless other brands they both private label and contract manufacture. As leading experts and pioneers in the market, the brand has redefined regenerative solutions, having released a line of growth factor products almost 20 years ago, with the industry struggling to catch up and gain traction only 10 years later. Their latest product was unveiled during AAD 2019, featuring exosomes, technology only discovered 9 years ago.

BENEV Exosome Regenerative Complex® powered by Exo-SCRT™, put BENEV® on the map as one of the first US cosmeceutically registered topical use exosomes products in the US. This product features the most cutting edge scientific biotech breakthrough for clinically proven skincare rejuvenation and regeneration available. Harnessing the power of over 2 BILLION + STEM CELL DERIVED LYOPHILIZED EXOSOMES, POTENT GROWTH FACTORS, PEPTIDES, COENZYMES, MINERALS, AMINO ACIDS, and VITAMINS. Needless to say the product has gained a mass following of medical professionals looking to bridge the gap from growth factors to exosome into their practice and begin offering the X|RATED EXOSOME FACIAL.

The product was a joint effort in which BENEV® partnered with one of the 4th largest exosome research companies in the world, to utilize and license their Exo-SCRT™, with their own professional solutions that they are known for. Licensing for Exo-SCRT™ is held by BENEV Company Inc® in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This is one of many new innovative products to come from this brand since developing their Medical Advisory Board, and the brand shows no signs of slowing down. Forward progress to refine, re-focus, update and release new scientifically driven results focused solutions with clinical backing is what the Medical Advisory Board will gear their focus to.

The brand held their first Medical Advisory Board Meeting on Dec 15th, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of experts on the development and distribution of BENEV® brand cosmeceutical products, as well as on our broader pipeline of products designed and developed with our Medical Advisory Board's needs in mind for what they feel their peers in the medical community is needing, along with development of a higher level of education on training. We are solution providers, and we are committed to offering only the most unique advanced solutions on the market, backed by science and safety and driven be results," said Ethan Min, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These thought-leaders bring tremendous understanding of aesthetic needs, as well as extensive experience in aesthetic development from discovery through to late-stage clinical trials. We look forward to their contributions as BENEV Company Inc® enters a new stage in advancing BENEV® brand cosmeceutical products."

The Medical Advisory Board will be comprised of the following members:

Chief Medical Director:

Richard Jin., MD, Ph.D., Dr. Jin studied at the Boston University School of Medicine, Harvard Medical School and the University of California Irvine. He completed research in the areas of cardiovascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, antioxidant enzyme properties, cell signaling, cellular redox mechanisms, free radical-induced oxidant stress, platelet biology, growth factors, and wound healing. Dr. Jin also serves as a Medical Advisor for DBM Corporation Inc., and President for Cellum Bio Medical. For more information visit www.rjclinicalinstitute.com

Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S., graduated from the University of Health Sciences / Finch University, The Chicago Medical School with top honors in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. He did additional training in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. Dr. Goldfarb's combined 30 years of experience in General, Vascular, and Cosmetic Surgery provides his patients with the surgical expertise they are seeking. Dr. Goldfarb established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery in 2007. Dr. Goldfarb also serves as a Medical Director for DBM Corporation Inc. For more information visit www.centerforsmartlipo.com

Diane I. Duncan, M.D., F.A.C.S., Dr. Duncan obtained her medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of several plastic surgery professional societies, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ISAPS). In addition to these affiliations, Dr. Duncan is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Duncan joins our Medical Advisory Board with over 30 years of experience in private practice as a plastic surgeon. She is an internationally-recognized speaker and educator in plastic surgery, Dr. Duncan has delivered presentations at industry conferences around the world. She has also authored medical journal articles on a variety of subjects in plastic surgery and currently serves as a member of the editorial review board for the Aesthetic Surgery Journal." Dr. Duncan also serves as a Medical Advisor for DBM Corporation Inc. For more information visit www.drdianeduncan.com

Randy B Miller, MD., Dr. Miller is a board certified cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon practicing in Miami, Florida. Dr. Miller earned his Bachelor of Arts in psychology and a Master's degree in clinical immunology, Dr. Miller completed medical school at Jefferson Medical College where he graduated at the top of his class. He completed his training in general surgery and otolaryngology - head and neck surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Dr. Miller performed his plastic surgery training at Baylor College of Medicine located within the Texas Medical Center in Houston, which is the largest medical center in the world. Dr. Miller is a past president of the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Plastic Surgeons Patient Safety Foundation. Having served five consecutive terms on the Board of Directors of the Dade County Medical Association and as a delegate to the Florida Medical Association. Dr. Miller is a member and has received presidential appointments from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition to his role as a clinical professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of Miami, Dr. Miller serves as a plastic surgery resident mentor. For many years he has served as the Liaison between the University of Miami, Division of Plastic Surgery and the Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons. Based on his research, publications and 25 years of clinical experience, Dr. Miller has become an internationally recognized expert in the fields of stem cell research and therapy, including human and veterinary tissue regeneration. Dr. Miller provides a uniquely comprehensive approach to aesthetics and age management. Dr. Miller also serves as a Medical Advisor for DBM Corporation Inc. For more information visit www.millerplasticsurgery.com

J.D. McCoy, NMD. McCoy received his doctorate in Naturopathic Medicine at the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is one of the most accomplished naturopathic physicians practicing aesthetic medicine in the country. He completed an internship in internal medicine in Hawaii, and began specialized training, certification, and externship in cosmetic medicine and light-based therapies. McCoy has devoted his specialization, passion and his entire practice to the art of less-invasive cosmetic rejuvenation, weight-management, and natural bio-identical hormone therapy since 2003. McCoy's principles in the practice of aesthetic medicine include: prevention, the use of natural substances (light/energy, nutrients and other natural substances), and the use of the least invasive treatments possible. McCoy finds innovative solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for more invasive surgery- beautiful results naturally. He is recognized as an innovator and physician trainer for multiple technologies and techniques in cosmetic medicine including but most certainly not limited to a Physician Member: American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, American Society of Aesthetic Mesotherapy, International Federation for Adipose Therapeutics and Science. McCoy also serves as a Medical Advisor for BENEV Company Inc. For more information visit www.contourmedical.com

