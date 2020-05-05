BENEV Company Inc Takes On The Fight Against COVID-19

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28th, 2020 BENEV Company Inc announced that a significant contribution of personal protective equipment had been donated in partnerships with the company's Medical Advisory Board Members [Dr. Richard Jin, MD.,PhD, Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD.,F.A.C.S, Dr. Diane Duncan, MD.,F.A.C.S, Dr. JD McCoy., NMP.] in the nation's fight against COVID-19.

"The first responders and essential workers at the forefront of the pandemic are true heroes risking their lives to care for those in need during this challenging time," said Ethan Min, CEO of BENEV Company Inc. "We are proud to be able to serve our Nation in any way we can."

Donations of KN95 Masks, Face Shields and 3 Ply Masks were sent to Nursing Homes & Rehabilitation Centers, Fire Departments, Police Departments, and Grocery Stores all across the nation. The donations were received with an echoing sentiment of gratitude, "I don't know what else to say except but thank you so very much," said Debbie Pearson from The Springs Healthcare Center in Murrieta, CA.

"Thank you for your generosity," said Erik Scairpon, Redmond Police Captain.

"Your donation has provided us relief and safety for our rehab center," said Sabine Moise from Jackson Plaza Rehab and Nursing.

"Thank you so much for the donation. This is amazing and truly appreciated," said Jason Gerodias, Executive Director at The Center Of Val Vista. "So long as this pandemic continues, we pledge to do all we can to support those in need."

The US FDA Registered Manufacturing facility and Medical Device Distributor first shifted their operations to meet the needs of medical professionals and customers with Hand Sanitizers and Personal Protection Equipment [Masks, ICU Sterilized Coveralls, Goggles, Face Shields, Gloves, etc] on April 2nd, 2020. For more information on PPE donations or to purchase PPE equipment please visit www.BENEVPPE.com .

[Donation on behalf of Dr. Richard Jin, MD., PhD ]

Crystal Cove Care Center | 1445 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Redmond Police & Fire | 15670 NE 85th Street Redmond, WA. 98052

The Springs Healthcare Center | 25924 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA 92563

Murrieta Health and Rehab | 24100 Monroe Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562

[Donation on behalf of Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD., F.A.C.S ]

ManorCare Health Services-Oxford Valley | 1480 Oxford Valley Rd, Yardley, PA 19067

[Donation on behalf of Dr. Diane Duncan, MD., F.A.C.S ]

The Center at CenterPlace | 4356 24th Street Rd, Greeley, CO 80634

[Donation on behalf of Dr. Randy Miller, MD., F.A.C.S ]

Jackson Plaza Rehab & Nursing | 1861 NW 8th Ave, Miami, FL 33136

[Donation on behalf of Dr. JD McCoy, MD., NMP ]

The Center at Val Vista | 3744 S Rome St, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Our Mission

BENEV is committed to serving medical skin care professionals around the world by developing scientifically advanced, effective solutions that promote optimum skin health. Using the latest scientific research and highest-quality ingredients, our scientists develop innovative products that are inspired by the natural biological processes that occur in healthy, young skin. All BENEV products are developed in our FDA-registered drug manufacturing facility with stringent quality controls to ensure safety, stability, and efficacy.

Company

BENEV Company Inc. is a pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company, founded in Orange County, California that serves the medical skin care market with scientifically advanced, results-driven skin care solutions

To learn more about BENEV Company Inc please contact 1-949-457-2222, or visit www.BENEV.com

