Benevis has been acquired by New Mountain Capital

Nick Konstantinou, Managing Director in Lincoln's Healthcare Group, commented, "We are honored to have worked with the leadership team at Benevis and look forward to watching the company's continued growth and evolution."

Phillip Knotts, Director in Lincoln's Healthcare Group, added, "Benevis has a great new home partnering with New Mountain Capital. The subsectors of dental practice support services and pediatric focused healthcare services are important verticals for Lincoln's healthcare group and we are proud to add this important assignment to our list of accomplishments."

"It was a pleasure working with Scott Mell as Chief Restructuring Officer, his team at Riveron and the Jackson Walker LLP team," added Brendan Murphy, Managing Director in Lincoln's Special Situations Group. "This transaction helped to showcase our multi-faceted deal team, combining special situations expertise with an extensive healthcare services M&A offering."

About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support services company focused on improving access to dentistry by providing the highest quality non-clinical practice support services to some of the nation's leading dental practices. Benevis affiliates with top dentists throughout the country by providing support services that help dentists better manage and grow their practices and allow dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital manages private equity, public equity, credit and net lease capital with aggregate assets under management totaling more than $25 billion. New Mountain has raised over $30 billion of committed capital across private equity, credit, net lease and public equity investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.newmountaincapital.com.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 600 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

