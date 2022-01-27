Benevity Ranks Sewa International Among Top 10 Charitable Causes Supported by Companies

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benevity Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, ranked Sewa International among the top of charitable organizations supported by companies and their employees in 2021. In 2020 Sewa International was ranked 375 in Benevity's list, and at 690 in 2019.

Benevity announced on January 20, 2022, its list of the annual top 10 causes receiving support from companies, including those that offer matching funds to employee contributions, demonstrating that the pandemic and other global events and crises influenced the generous attitude of corporations and their employees. "We are grateful to these companies and their thousands of employees who thought it fit to offer their generous support to Sewa International. They saw in us both our dedication to serving humanity as well as the will, the enterprise, and the commitment to delivering support efficiently, quickly, and professionally in a time of crisis by our volunteers and mission-oriented staff. This recognition of our work and of our standing will energize us to rededicate our efforts to come to the aid of society in times of crises here in the US and around the world," said Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International.

According to Benevity, five of the top ten causes from 2020 remained on the list in 2021, while health-focused non-profits, including national and state cancer societies, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Planned Parenthood, returned to the top 10 in 2021. "When the Delta variant hit India last year, we saw companies and their employees mobilize to help," said Birger Stamperdahl, Give2Asia's President and CEO. "Their generosity made lifesaving projects possible that delivered oxygen concentrators, protective gear for health workers and emergency food rations to those hit hardest by the pandemic."

"Non-profits supporting India's COVID-19 crisis received a groundswell of support, including Sewa International. Our earnest thanks to Benevity Inc. for keeping track of these trends and identifying Sewa's increasing support from corporations and their people," said Sandeep Khadkekar, Sewa's Vice President for Marketing and Fund Development.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

Contact:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur – 1 - 720-526-9939

Viswanath Koppaka – 1- 404-304-0563

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.sewausa.org

SOURCE Sewa International