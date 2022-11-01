Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market to Grow by USD 3.34 Bn, TURP to be Largest Revenue-generating Therapy Segment - Technavio

Nov 01, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size is expected to grow by USD 3.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing prevalence of BPH coupled with increasing risk factors is driving the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of BPH treatment may challenge the market growth
The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market report covers the following areas:
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market size
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market trends
- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market industry analysis
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Therapy
- TURP
- Laser Therapy
- Others
The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market share growth by the TURP segment will be significant during the forecast period. TURP is considered a standard treatment for BPH by many organizations such as the American Urological Association (AMA), Canadian Urological Association (CUA), and European Urological Association (EAU). It is efficient, cost-effective, and durable with low long-term complications and re-treatment rates. The increasing preference for B-TURP for BPH treatment is expected to drive the TURP devices segment, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast years.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices in North America. The growing elderly population, rising incidence of BPH, and perpetual innovations in BPH devices will facilitate the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market, including Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices market vendors
|
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.34 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.52
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, France, Ireland, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Astellas Pharma Inc., biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Medical, Coloplast AS, Convergent Laser Technologies, IPG Photonics Corp., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medeon Biodesign Inc., Medifocus Inc., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., ProArc Medical, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, SRS Medical, Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, Vendor Credentialing Service LLC dba symplr, and Zenflow Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
