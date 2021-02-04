Benihana® Provides Paid Time Off To Their Team Members To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana's first priority is the health and safety of our guests and team members at each of our four restaurant brands: BENIHANA®, HARU SUSHI®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®.

As the pandemic began, we expanded our world-class health and safety protocols to meet COVID-19 CDC guidelines and are continually seeking to go above and beyond those guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our team members and guests.

In accordance with our values, we are proud to offer paid time off to our team members who get a COVID-19 vaccination during 2021. While we understand that getting vaccinated is a personal decision, we encourage our highly valued team members to get vaccinated for their safety and that of our guests. Each of our hourly team members choosing to get vaccinated will be provided with six hours of paid time off for the purpose of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, while salaried team members will be provided with time off to get vaccinated.

The health and safety of our guests and team members is paramount, and we believe in the current environment, vaccination is an important element of that goal.

