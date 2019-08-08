Benihana RA Sushi To Be Featured At Hard Rock Stadium For A Multi-Year Partnership

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana Inc. (Benihana), the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, will bring its world-class culinary and dining experience to Hard Rock Stadium this fall for guests at Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami football games and premier entertainment events. Hard Rock Stadium hospitality partner Centerplate and Benihana RA Sushi will work collaboratively to deliver a state-of-the-art guest experience for fans.

"We are thrilled to join our Benihana and RA Sushi brands with Centerplate and Hard Rock Stadium. We all share a strong commitment to excellence and our menu will provide visitors at this global entertainment destination with an array of new offerings," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin.

As the new season kicks off, fans will find Benihana and RA Sushi featured prominently in Section 148.

"Centerplate is excited to partner with Benihana RA Sushi to bring fun, delicious, world-class dining experiences to Miami's fans and guests," said Kevin Mitchell, Centerplate Vice President of Operations at Hard Rock Stadium. "Miami is a global food city and melting pot of great culture and cuisine. Benihana and RA Sushi will be a fantastic fit for guests looking to enjoy vibrant dining experiences in South Florida's premier entertainment destination."

Much like a classic Benihana restaurant, the Hard Rock Stadium outpost will feature traditional teppanyaki tables along with the signature performing chefs for visitors to enjoy. Additionally, the menu will showcase Benihana and RA Sushi's most popular dishes, including signature Hibachi steak, chicken and shrimp, and Japanese Yakisoba and sushi--providing fans with elevated culinary options and a unique opportunity to experience the Benihana and RA Sushi brands up close and personal on game day.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants, including 10 franchised Benihana restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. Benihana Sushi RA is currently featured at premier sports venues, including: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/ .

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination that serves as home to the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Open, University of Miami football, Orange Bowl, Super Bowl LIV and the 100th season of the NFL, 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, major concerts, international soccer matches and a host of world-class events. The facility completed a $550 million, multi-year renovation privately funded by Managing General Partner & Chairman of the Board Stephen Ross to transform the iconic venue into the best Miami has to offer in world class fare, art, culture and an elevated guest experience.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There®" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to super heroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally-inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online at Centerplate.com, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

