Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi Restaurants Announce First Ever Two-Day National Fried Rice Day Promotion

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, Samurai, RA Sushi and Haru Sushi are celebrating National Fried Rice Day with a two-day promotion on September 19th and 20th. To commemorate the celebration, Benihana and RA Sushi restaurants will be passing out samples of their crave-worthy fried rice at select locations nationwide.

The national event, established by Benihana in 2018, celebrates the restaurants' famous, authentic fried rice. Benihana and Samurai guests will receive a complimentary serving of their famous hibachi chicken fried rice with the purchase of an entrée. Guests who dine at RA Sushi will receive a complimentary side of "RA"ckin' Fried Rice with a purchase of $25 or more. And guests who dine at Haru Sushi in New York City will receive a complimentary serving of Umami Fried Rice when they spend $30 or more.

"Serving up more than three million pounds of fried rice each year, our iconic dish deserves its own day. Following an exciting first year, we are thrilled to run a two-day National Fried Rice Day this year," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "Our guests crave our fried rice and that's why we're extending our program to give our guests a second day to take advantage of this annual event."

As an extension of the promotion, Benihana will be serving up samples of fried rice on September 20th at select locations. To learn more, visit www.Benihana.com/NFRD. Fried rice enthusiasts who attend a Benihana sampling event will have the chance to win Benihana Fried Rice for a year by sharing a picture of their Fried Rice sample using the hashtag #NationalFriedRiceDay on Twitter and Instagram.

RA Sushi will also be sampling fried rice on September 19th and September 20th at select locations. To learn more, visit www.RASushi.com.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/.

