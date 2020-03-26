Benitec Announces Results of Scheme Meeting

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT,NASDAQ: BNTC) ("Benitec" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines via the proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform combining RNA interference with gene therapy, today announced that in accordance with Australian Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the shareholder resolution to redomicile Benitec to the USA was passed.

Benitec Biopharma Limited Scheme Meeting Thursday, 26 March 2020 Voting Results























The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).





































Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll



Resolution Result Resolution

For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain

For Against Abstain*

Carried /

Not Carried 1 Approve the Scheme of Arrangement

9,795,986 10,429,281 59,525,780 52,320

69,321,766 10,429,281 52,320

Carried



12.28% 13.08% 74.64%



86.92% 13.08%











Number of shareholders voting on the poll











For Against Abstain*











308 81 8











79.18% 20.82%



























* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.















About Benitec Biopharma Limited

Benitec Biopharma Limited (ASX: BLT;NASDAQ: BNTC;NASDAQ: BNTCW) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel genetic medicines. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. Based in Melbourne, Australia with laboratories in Hayward, California (USA), and collaborators and licensees around the world, the Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), and chronic hepatitis B.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any forward-looking statements that may be in this ASX/Nasdaq announcement are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to the difficulties in Benitec's plans to develop and commercialise its product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, the intellectual property position and the ability to procure additional sources of financing. Accordingly, you should not rely on those forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results.

Investor Relations

M Group Strategic Communications

Jay Morakis

Managing Director

Tel: +1 646 859 5951

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Benitec Biopharma Limited