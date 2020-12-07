Benitec Biopharma Announces 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benitec Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC), today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. (Pacific Time). The meeting details and instructions on how to access the virtual meeting are provided below:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Event: Benitec Biopharma 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Time: 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) Webcast Link: www.meetingcenter.io/250254278 Password: BNTC2020 Control Number: Listed on the Proxy Card included in your proxy materials

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually and can be accessed through the Webcast Link provided above. When accessing the meeting you will be prompted to provide the password listed above along with your control number listed on the Proxy Card included in your proxy materials.

A recording of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be uploaded to the Investor Relations section of the Benitec Biopharma website.

Information about the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and further resources can be found here: https://ir.benitec.com/

About Benitec Biopharma, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma, Inc. ("Benitec" or the "Company") is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary platform, called DNA-directed RNA interference, or ddRNAi, combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes following a single administration. The Company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD), and Chronic Hepatitis B. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec's website at www.benitec.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Benitec's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of patient enrolment and dosing in clinical trials, the timing of expected regulatory filings, the clinical utility and potential attributes and benefits of ddRNAi and Benitec's product candidates, potential future out-licenses and collaborations, the intellectual property position and the ability to procure additional sources of financing, and other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including unanticipated developments in and risks related to: unanticipated delays; further research and development and the results of clinical trials possibly being unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; determinations made by the FDA; the Company's dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners; the efficacy or safety of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners; the acceptance of the Company's products and the products of the Company's collaboration partners in the marketplace; market competition; sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; greater than expected expenses; expenses relating to litigation or strategic activities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Jay A. Morakis

CEO of M Group Strategic Communications (for Benitec Biopharma, Inc.)

Phone: 646-859-5951

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Benitec Biopharma Inc.