Benjamin Castro's New Book Las Dos Caras De Una Moneda, A Stirring Opus Of Reflections On The Unexpectedness Of Life That Define Its Poignant Reality

Castro said this about his book: " Las dos caras de una moneda is the inspiration for solid thoughts based on faith in a reality that tries to absorb the last drops of force seeking to offer a second chance for change, helping to meditate before taking the next step that could be the last. An option to emerge from the shipwreck due to the unexpected circumstances of life that sometimes seem to give no respite in the face of the constant threat of turbulent waters that drag everything in its path."

Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin Castro's new book Las dos caras de una moneda will fill the readers with insights on the true essence of living and partaking in the chances life presents to those searching for answers and understand their purpose.

Consumers who wish to discern life's underlying meaning and live within its grace can purchase Las dos caras de una moneda in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

