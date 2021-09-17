Benjamin F. Edwards Continues RIA Expansion; Partners with Elkhorn Private Wealth

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin F. Edwards has announced an affiliation with Elkhorn Private Wealth, an independent advisory firm based in Lexington, Ky. Elkhorn will now have access to Edwards' full suite of back- and middle-office capabilities while maintaining complete ownership of their practice. Led by founder and Managing Partner Larry Crosthwaite, Elkhorn has a total of four employees, two of whom are financial advisors: Crosthwaite and Kyle Steele, Wealth Advisor. The firm has $140 million in assets under management.

Edwards has $37 billion in assets under management with more than 600 employees in 79 locations that span 30 states. The firm has a distinguished legacy spanning 135 years and five generations. Edwards' financial advisors are given the independence to serve their clients the way they see fit and the accessibility to build treasured relationships over generations.

With this new affiliation, Elkhorn is Benjamin F. Edwards' first presence in Kentucky and is the fourth advisory firm to affiliate with Edwards Wealth Management since the firm expanded with its enterprise RIA in 2019.

"We are excited about our relationship with Elkhorn and adding another advisory firm to our network of Edwards Wealth Management firms," said Tad Edwards, chairman and CEO of Benjamin F. Edwards. "It's a privilege to be able to work with Larry and his team, who embody our values in delivering exceptional service to clients and are the type of people and professionals who we are delighted to have as partners."

As key reasons for choosing Edwards, Crosthwaite cited the ability to assist in getting his practice launched as well as the distinguished Edwards brand and full complement of resources.

"I've had a vision to create my own advisory practice that would give me the freedom to meet my clients' needs, reflect the culture of my community, and allow me to maintain full ownership. With access to the Edwards platform, capital, transition support, and concierge service model, I'm not only realizing my vision, but have been able to get here much faster than I imagined."

Chris Keller, managing director of Edwards Wealth Management, said: "Elkhorn is tapping into our full set of services, including our proprietary asset management platform, broker-dealer, RIA, integrated technology, and business operations. In doing so, they can focus on creating great client outcomes and maintain full ownership of their practice while delegating many of the day-to-day burdens of operating a business to us," Keller said. "With our resources, we have provided them with instant scale and a business model that would have been otherwise difficult to achieve."

Crosthwaite agreed. "The consultative, hands-on approach to getting our business successfully launched was first-class from the start. I'm grateful to the team at Edwards for helping me get this far."

About Benjamin F. Edwards

Benjamin F. Edwards is a privately owned full-service, national wealth-management firm headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The firm currently has 79 branch offices in 30 states with more than 600 employees and $37 billion in assets under management. The firm has a distinguished legacy spanning 135 years and five generations. Edwards' financial advisors are given the independence to serve their clients the way they see fit and the accessibility to build treasured relationships over generations. A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards is a full-service broker-dealer offering a wide array of investment management and investment banking services to its clients and advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards, please visit benjaminfedwards.com, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.

About Edwards Wealth Management

Edwards Wealth Management is a privately owned registered investment advisory firm headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., the enterprise RIA is an open architecture, best-in-class platform for independently owned advisory firms. For those advisors looking to start their independent practice, EWM takes a consultative approach to helping them get off the ground. For more information about Edwards Wealth Management, please visit benjaminfedwards.com.

