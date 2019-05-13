Benjamin F. Edwards Launches Registered Investment Advisor

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin F. Edwards, a growing national wealth management firm, today announced the launch of their new corporate Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA"): Edwards Wealth Management ("EWM"). The firm is debuting with Blake and Connor Dunlop of the Dunlop Investment Group, a father-son duo who manages $230 million in client assets.

Designed for the independent advisor, Edwards Wealth Management is custody-agnostic and offers a unique, consultative experience to advisory firm business owners. Built on the established Benjamin F. Edwards brand and a client-centric values set, the firm offers a turnkey suite of business services and technology necessary to build and grow a business. In addition to offering access to the brand, key aspects of the offering include business and technology infrastructure, operational support, risk management, compliance oversight, and investment management services. For those advisors whose clients hold brokerage accounts, they will also have access to the firm's broker-dealer.

"We are excited to introduce Edwards Wealth Management at this pivotal time in our industry. The launch of our new enterprise RIA represents a unique opportunity for advisors to partner with Benjamin F. Edwards to help them build their legacy. EWM enables advisory business owners to maintain their full independence and focus on working with their clients and growing their practice, while outsourcing their middle and back-office to us," said Chris Keller, Managing Director of Edwards Wealth Management.

The Edwards legacy began in 1887 when Albert Gallatin Edwards, who served as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury under five presidents including Abraham Lincoln, founded A.G. Edwards & Sons. Benjamin F. Edwards started its full-service broker-dealer in 2008 and now has more than $25 billion in assets under management. This new venture is considered a strategic enhancement to the firm. "As our storied brand continues to grow and thrive, Edwards Wealth Management will be a meaningful complement to our firm's mission of working with advisors and their clients to achieve their financial goals. We are a private company that can offer entrepreneurial advisory firms the stable brand, strong support and sound values necessary to grow their business," said Tad Edwards, Chairman, CEO and President of Benjamin F. Edwards.

Dunlop Investment Group, the first firm to affiliate with Edwards Wealth Management, was formed in 2010 when the father-son team merged their practices. Both are former professional hockey players: Blake played for the St. Louis Blues, Minnesota North Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings and Connor, who attended University of Notre Dame on a full hockey scholarship, played professionally in the U.S as well as overseas. "After my father and I finished our hockey careers, the Edwards family gave us an opportunity to follow another passion of ours – helping people achieve their financial dreams," said Connor Dunlop, a principal of Dunlop Investment Group. "My father and I initially joined the Benjamin F. Edwards broker-dealer almost ten years ago because we knew they would empower us to serve our clients and would provide resources to grow our business. Today, we are extremely honored to continue this partnership as the first advisors to affiliate with Edwards Wealth Management. As an independent business owner looking to move our practice to the next level, we are excited about this partnership with a trusted and respected industry leader."

Keller concludes, "Blake and Connor Dunlop have been excellent partners through the years, and we look forward to growing our business together with Edwards Wealth Management."

About Edwards Wealth Management

Headquartered in St. Louis, Edwards Wealth Management is a stand-alone, privately-owned registered investment advisory firm established by Benjamin Edwards, Inc., a national wealth management firm. As a custodial-agnostic corporate RIA firm, Edwards Wealth Management delivers a comprehensive, best-in-class, back-office platform to independently-owned advisory firms. For those advisors looking to start their independent practice, EWM takes a consultative approach to helping them get started. For more information about Edwards Wealth Management, please visit bfewealth.com.

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

Founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV and headquartered in St. Louis, MO., Benjamin F. Edwards opened its first branch in 2009 and currently has 72 branch offices in 27 states, with more than 600 employees, and $25 billion in assets under management. A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service broker-dealer that offers a wide array of investment management and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit benjaminfedwards.com, or follow the company on Twitter @GrowWithBFEC.

SOURCE Benjamin F. Edwards