BenjiLock Brings Line of Award-Winning Personal Security Devices to 2022 Licensing Expo

CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral to Provide Product Demonstrations and Explore Potential Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerprint padlock innovator BenjiLock will join more than 200 other exhibitors this week at the 2022 Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. After gaining acclaim on ABC's Shark Tank, BenjiLock has grown rapidly, changing the way consumers think about and use personal locks. CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral will travel to the event to network and explore ways to expand the brand into new categories through strategic partnerships.

The original and iconic BenjiLock 43mm Fingerprint Padlock unlocks the 2022 Licensing Expo. The BenjiLock products were among the 2022 Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards Finalists.

Taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, the 2022 Licensing Expo is back this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The show brings together the world's largest brands, including Coca-Cola, Netflix, Mattel, Amazon and many more. As a startup, BenjiLock will join these companies to show how the brand has transcended personal security and become an innovative lifestyle brand.

With products ranging from a fingerprint padlock for school, the gym and more, to its new fingerprint door lock, BenjiLock is breaking the mold and taking locks to a new level. BenjiLock appeals to younger generations–particularly Millennials, Gen Z and Alphas–with its emphasis on accessible, easy to use locks for the on-the-go lifestyle. As an energetic, authentic company, BenjiLock is ready for continued growth, looking to expand into other categories. Demonstrating at the 2022 Licensing Expo will allow Cabral to begin conversations with like minded brands for potential product and brand partnerships.

"We're honored to be at this year's Licensing Expo to showcase BenjiLock's innovative brand through our award-winning product lineup," said Cabral. "Our goal is to change the way that consumers look at locks, and I'm proud of how we've been able to do so already. I'm confident we'll continue to expand the brand in the years ahead."

BenjiLock's full product lineup will be on display at the Licensing Expo from May 24-26 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Booth D108. To learn more about Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock, please visit https://BenjiLock.com/ .

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

