Bennett Day School Student Receives Ewing-Jones Scholarship

"We are incredibly proud of Abby's achievement and her attendance at the W.E.B. Du Bois Scholars Institute this summer. We are even more proud of the curious, enthusiastic, collaborative, and empathic person she is in our community," said Martin Moran, Lead Designer and Director of the Bennett Day Upper School . "Students like Abby deserve every recognition for their academic achievement, but more importantly for who they are as people."

Committed to service and fighting for access to underserved communities, Ewing and Jones initially created this scholarship when they became engaged to be married. Rather than honoring their love and commitment with a ring, they decided to celebrate their partnership by supporting a young person in taking the next steps in life.

"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity to learn and meet people with different experiences," said Abby. "I am excited to learn more about how I can be a change for my community!"

The W.E.B Du Bois Scholars Institute is a leadership development organization for adolescents and secondary students from families and communities who have experienced historical barriers to achievement and opportunity. The institute aims to foster well-rounded young minds and wisdom-loving change agents working to create a more just and human world. This summer, the five-week program will take place virtually. The online program will feature various course offerings taught by university professors, post-doctoral fellows, and doctoral candidates from top research universities and institutions throughout the country.

Bennett Day School is a progressive, PK-12 school located in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. At Bennett, students learn by doing through dynamic project-based learning (PBL) experiences. The school is committed to advancing creativity, innovation, and the development of lifelong learners and leaders.

