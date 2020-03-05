Bennett Realty & Development Retained By JLL For Walgreens Dispositions In New Jersey

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Realty & Development (BRD) has been retained by JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle), a world leader in real estate services, to provide tenant disposition services to one of their highly sought-after clients, Walgreens. BRD will provide sales, leasing, and marketing support to JLL's Walgreens portfolio which includes former Rite Aid and Duane Reade stores in various locations throughout the state of New Jersey.



With over 20 properties and more than 240,000 SF of total space, BRD will be responsible for valuation analysis, sourcing users, and selling real estate owned assets as well as all marketing efforts. Our competitive advantage is our expertise and deep roots in the New Jersey market and our data-driven approach to identifying end-users for each respective asset.



"We are humbled and excited about this new assignment. Through long-standing relations and confidence in our strategies and capabilities, we were able to be awarded this opportunity. We look forward to successfully executing this assignment in concert with JLL. Much of this real estate is irreplaceable and located in highly sought-after locales," says Tyler Bennett, Founder and CEO of Bennett Realty & Development.

About Bennett Realty & Development (BRD)

Bennett Realty & Development is a fully integrated boutique commercial real estate company with offices in New Jersey and North Carolina. Our unique platform focuses on the East Coast of the United States and affords our clients an unrivaled approach to accomplishment in the development, Tenant, and Landlord space. We pride ourselves on doing our job with uncommon hustle which provides our clients with unrivaled results. Visit www.bennettrealtyllc.com for more information about our team, services, and availabilities.

