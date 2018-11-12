Bennett Realty & Development Welcomes New Managing Director

"Bill's abilities are second to none in the single and multi-tenant net lease space. From sourcing the deal to assisting with financing, he epitomizes the hands-on concept which is a great match to our boutique approach here," said Tyler Bennett, President and Founder of Bennett Realty & Development. "Bill will add to our distinct position in this category from the development and advisory side and we are eager about this enhancement to our platform."

"I am proud to be joining such a dynamic group. Having known Tyler for some, I believe that our new professional association will help to strengthen and grow this niche market," says Bill Howard.

Bennett Realty & Development is a fully integrated boutique commercial real estate company based in New Jersey. Our unique platform focuses on the East Coast of the United States and affords our clients an unrivaled approach to accomplishment. We pride ourselves on doing our job with uncommon hustle which provides our clients with unrivaled results. Visit bennettrealtyllc.com for more about us and what we can do for you.

Media Contact:

Colleen Schenk

(732) 837-4224

colleen@bennettrealtyllc.com

SOURCE Bennett Realty & Development

Related Links

https://bennettrealtyllc.com

