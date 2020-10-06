Beno Technologies is Unleashing a New Breed of E-Bike

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The hubless Reevo e-bike provides wheel storage and a triple barrier anti-theft system (biometric security, motion sensing, and GPS tracking). It also comes with an autonomous lighting system plus integrated signal and brake lights built into the wheels. The creators have focused mainly on convenience, safety, and stylish functionalities. They will be launching a crowdfunding campaign soon to fund this designer piece.

Beno Technologies

The Beno Technologies team, which has spent the last four years designing, testing, and perfecting the prototype, is now at the final stages before the full production, which is scheduled to start in early 2021. "As active e-bikers, we aim to solve the main problems faced by electric bike users while keeping a clean, sleek, and functional design. We've developed a unique e-bike that addresses daily user issues and looks like nothing else on the road," describes Alec Lim, the CEO of the company. "Reevo is great for urban bikers, designed to be maintenance-free and brings a touch of class to your everyday rides. The user experience and design are equally important to us," he continues.

The futuristic-looking, spokeless wheels are connected by a sturdy yet light frame. The detachable battery can be easily swapped out for an instant range boost and takes only three hours to charge. The early bird price is set to $1,899, plus shipping.

Feature highlights

Triple barrier anti-theft system - biometric, fingerprint activation lock, integrated lock housed within the frame, and GPS tracking with motion detection

Automatic light sensors detecting darkness for extra safety

750 watt motor in the US / 250 watt for EU users

Three hours of charging time

Integrated brake and signal lights

One-sided fork and retractable kickstand

Storage within the wheel using a special Beno bag

Ergonomic saddle for biker's hubless e-drive comfort

About Beno Technologies

Beno is short for Be Innovative, which has been the company's compass since it was established in 2016. The team creates a range of e-bikes that puts as much attention into the technical aspects as it does into the design. Beno focuses on convenience, safety, and style and works with a passion to build amazing things that contribute towards a smarter, more connected future. Solving modern mobility challenges through technological advancement is pivotal for the company's engineers.

For additional information and photos, see the press kit or visit www.https://reevobikes.com.

