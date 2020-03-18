Benson Hill Announces First Commercially Available Ultra-High Protein Soy Varieties

"Athletes, active people and consumers who want plant-based options are interested in high-quality protein food choices sourced from simple plant-based ingredients," said Leslie Bonci , Sports Dietitian to the Kansas City Chiefs and the XFL. "Soy is the best single source of plant-based protein that contains sufficient amounts of all essential amino acids, to maximize nutrition and health."

Benson Hill's seed-to-shelf innovation pipeline leverages plant genomics to drive ingredient innovation through its CropOS™ platform. CropOS™ accelerates the path to market by employing proprietary phenotyping, predictive breeding and environmental modeling algorithms, allowing Benson Hill plant breeders to optimize not only the protein content of its soy varieties but also the optimal environments for these varieties to be planted.

"While soybean yields have improved over the past decades, protein levels have fallen," said David Iverson, United Soybean Board Meal Target Area Coordinator and South Dakota farmer. "These Ultra-High Protein varieties demonstrate how we can work together via soy checkoff investments to improve protein content for end-users. We continue to work with public and private partners, including Benson Hill, to serve as a catalyst to enable new technology, farmer choice, and innovation across our soybean industry."

The Ultra-High Protein varieties were developed through traditional breeding, allowing non-GMO certification and unrestricted use in U.S. and export markets, including Europe. Benson Hill will release the varieties through its Benson Hill Seeds division.

"The natural genetic diversity of plants is one of the most powerful sources of product differentiation for companies driving the modern food system," said Matt Crisp, Benson Hill CEO. "Our Ultra-High Protein portfolio and channel capabilities enable Benson Hill to meet customers where they are and empower innovators with cost-effective, scalable solutions."

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill empowers innovators to develop more healthy, tasty and sustainable food by unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants. Benson Hill's CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data with breeding techniques and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process. More information can be found online at www.bensonhill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @BensonHillInc.

SOURCE Benson Hill

Related Links

http://www.bensonhill.com

