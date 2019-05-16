Benson Hill, RAPiD Genomics to Collaborate on Crop Improvement

Genotyping is the process of determining differences in the genetic make-up (genotype) of an individual by using biological assays, or tests, to examine the individual's DNA and comparing it to that of another individual or reference. It is often paired with "sequencing" – in which the base pairs that make up DNA are identified one at a time and in order – to analyze DNA.

"RAPiD Genomics has the technology to accelerate genotyping using next-generation sequencing," said Mike Thompson, Vice President, Partner Development at Benson Hill, which is based in St. Louis. "Under this agreement, we'll be able to go to RAPiD Genomics for sequencing and genotyping that our customers can't do themselves. By combining their technology capabilities with our own CropOS™ platform and data analytics, we'll be able to offer our customers even stronger capabilities for optimizing the power of predictive breeding."

Benson Hill's CropOS™ utilizes predictive analytics to quickly identify the most desirable individuals throughout a breeding program, bypassing multiple generations of field experimentation to develop improved varieties with greater precision and efficiency than traditional breeding methods.

"Our technologies provide DNA, RNA, and data analysis solutions that are fast, flexible, and apply to any species," said Richard Currie, CEO of RAPiD Genomics, which is based in Gainesville, Fla. "Our Flex-Seq® service, as one example, provides a platform for selective sequencing of up to 1,000 genomic markers in any species. This technology is highly scalable and is suitable for commercial breeding operations and other genotyping applications with high-throughput, low-cost demands. We are delighted to partner with Benson Hill Biosystems in this extended offering to its client base."

About Benson Hill Biosystems

Benson Hill empowers innovators with a revolutionary crop design platform to develop healthier and more sustainable food and ingredients. Our CropOS™ platform combines machine learning and big data with genome editing and plant biology to drastically accelerate and simplify the product development process. More information can be found online at www.bensonhillbio.com. Follow us on Twitter at @BensonHillBio .

About RAPiD Genomics

RAPiD Genomics is an industry-leading provider of sequencing-based genotyping and molecular-based diagnostics solutions for animal and plant production industries, as well as the microbiology industry. RAPiD Genomics offers genotyping, genomics and data analysis services utilizing next-generation sequencing and computational biology. Through solution-driven assay designs, high-throughput sample processing and customized bioinformatics, RAPiD Genomics services commercial companies as they seek to optimize production efficiency and add value to customer product offerings. More information can be found online at www.rapid-genomics.com .

