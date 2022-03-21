Benson Hill to Host a Q&A Forum for Retail Investors with Say Technologies

The Company will address top questions from the forum during a live Q&A session on its previously announced full year 2021 earnings webcast on March 28, 2022. The earnings webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET. A link to register for the webcast can be found here and on the Benson Hill investor website .

As a public company, Benson Hill is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Benson Hill is partnering again with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to convey questions to management.

Starting today, registered retail and other investors can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at:

https://app.saytechnologies.com/benson-hill-2021-q4. Shareholders with brokers at Say Technologies can participate directly through their individual investing app or broker website. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Benson Hill can submit questions to [email protected]bensonhill.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Investor Contact

Benson Hill

Ruben Mella: (314) 714-6313

[email protected]

Media Contact

Benson Hill

Melanie Bernds

314-605-6363

[email protected]

Media Kit

SOURCE Benson Hill