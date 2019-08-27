BENTELER Reinforces Focus on Automotive Business and Divests Its Distribution Business

This decision has been taken in the light of rapidly changing markets. Digitalization, new technologies and changes in production methods in the automotive industry have provided BENTELER with new opportunities. This requires an active focus on the core business combined with substantial investments.

Ralf Göttel, CEO of BENTELER Group, says: "It is part of our culture to consistently enhance our performance and improve our portfolio and business processes. This enables us to develop and produce tailored solutions for our customers and to be successful in an intensely competitive environment. The Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group is an ideal partner for this transaction and perfectly equipped to take over BENTELER's profitable distribution business."

As a leading global partner in the automotive industry, BENTELER offers first class engineering as well as metal forming and processing capabilities. Customers benefit from this comprehensive vehicle know-how along the entire value chain, from development and production through to assembly.

Core technological capabilities include tube manufacturing, forming, joining, extrusion, assembly and logistics. BENTELER products can be found in almost every car worldwide. The portfolio ranges from tubes for airbags and axles, for example, as well as components and modules for chassis, body-in-white and engine and exhaust applications, to modular future technologies, such as electromobility system solutions.

Ralf Göttel: "We know how to form and join metal like no one else. The decision to concentrate on our core business is based on our Group's 2025 strategy which will enable us to grow profitably and to strengthen our competitive position. In future, we will further develop our core business and complement it with solutions for electromobility such as the BENTELER Electric Drive System."

"Especially today, it is important to us to thank our colleagues in all three divisions who have committed themselves and have successfully worked towards developing BENTELER, making us what we are today: a family-run global company which, together with our partners, develops and produces tailored solutions for our customers," concludes Ralf Göttel.

In the coming months, both companies will work to prepare a smooth transition. The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

About BENTELER

BENTELER is a global, family-owned company serving customers in automotive technology, the energy sector and mechanical engineering. As a strategically innovative partner, we design, produce and distribute safety-relevant products, systems and services.

In the 2018 financial year, Group revenues were €8.072 billion. Under the management of the strategic holding BENTELER International AG, headquartered in Salzburg, Austria, the Group is organized into three Divisions: BENTELER Automotive, BENTELER Steel/Tube and BENTELER Distribution. Our around 30,000 employees at 141 locations in 38 countries offer first-class manufacturing and distribution competence – all dedicated to delivering a first-class service wherever our customers need us.

BENTELER. The family of driven professionals. Since 1876.

www.benteler.com

About BENTELER Distribution

BENTELER Distribution is the leading international distribution partner for high-quality steel tubes and associated services with around 1,600 employees. Our customers are in the mechanical engineering, automotive, energy, construction and ship-building industries. We offer them custom tube solutions, comprehensive first-stage processing and additional customer-specific services – from project support through to completion. And we do this quickly, reliably and worldwide. All thanks to over 100 years of experience in materials, combined with a global sales and logistics network at more than 50 locations in almost 30 countries.

www.benteler-distribution.com

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group:

www.vanleeuwen.com

