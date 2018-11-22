Bentley - the Most Stylish Pom, Shines at NYC's PetCon

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands have flocked to the Javits Center this weekend for the yearly PetCon event, to meet celebrity pets — among them: Bentley, a five-year-old rescue pom, with a style! The two-day event gathered some of the world's biggest pet stars and social media influencers, and featured insightful panels, dog activities and adoption opportunities for fans and pet enthusiasts. "It was well worth the seven-hour flight!" said Hannah Novian, the dog's owner and stylist.

Hannah Novian

Bentley was spotted on the red carpet wearing a dress shirt, a cardigan, a bow tie and let's not forget— matching glasses! He was interviewed by Gelena Solano of Univision and got featured on Animal Planet, where people formed a line just to meet the real-life teddy bear.

The 6.5-pound dapper dog went straight from LA Fashion Week to a red carpet in NYC, and is scheduled to star in a new YouTube reality series called "Poms of Beverly Hills" coming next year. Not a bad life for an adopted pet! "We're very excited about the show, to connect with our fans and followers, and to share the behind-the-scenes of Instagram dog's life," explained Hannah.

To learn more about Bentley, find him on Instagram @bentleythepom_la

