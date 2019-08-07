Bentley Systems annonce les lauréats du concours Year in Infrastructure 2019

Les gagnants seront sélectionnés et annoncés lors de la conférence de Bentley

Year in Infrastructure 2019, du 21 au 24 octobre à Singapour

EXTON, Pennsylvania, 7 août 2019 /PRNewswir/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, le premier fournisseur mondial de solutions logicielles complètes et de jumeaux numériques servant à innover dans la conception, la construction et l'exploitation d'infrastructures, a annoncé aujourd'hui les lauréats des prix Year in Infrastructure 2019. Ce concours annuel récompense le travail exceptionnel d'utilisateurs de logiciels Bentley qui innovent dans la conception, la construction et l'exploitation d'infrastructures à travers le monde. Douze comités indépendants d'éminents experts de l'industrie ont sélectionné 54 lauréats parmi 571 candidatures soumises par plus de 440 organisations dans plus de 60 pays.

Les lauréats du concours Year in infrastructure 2019 récompensant les avancées numériques en matière d'infrastructure sont :

Modélisation en 4D de la construction

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubaï, Émirats arabes unis

– One Za'abeel – Dubaï, Émirats arabes unis CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – Londres, Royaume-Uni

– Thames Tideway East – Londres, Royaume-Uni Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco , Californie, États-Unis

Ponts

Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Gênes, Ligurie, Italie

– The New Polcevera Viaduct – Gênes, Ligurie, Italie Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – Jakarta-Nord, Jakarta , Indonésie

– Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – Jakarta-Nord, , Indonésie Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou , Henan, Chine

Bâtiments et campus

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin , province du Heilongjiang , Chine

– Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – , province du , Chine Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney , Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, Australie

– 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – , Nouvelle-Galles du Sud, Australie Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – sur les 12 districts, Bangladesh

Communications et services publics

Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, province du Hebei , Chine

– Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, province du , Chine PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak , Malaisie

– Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, , Malaisie POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo, province du Hunan , Chine

Villes numériques

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi , Sindh, Pakistan

– SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in – , Sindh, Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu , Sichuan , Chine

– Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of – , , Chine Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi , Chine

Génie géotechnique

Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles , Californie, États-Unis

– Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – , Californie, États-Unis ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapour

– Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapour Golder Associates ( Hong Kong ) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 - Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong

Fabrication

CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar , Orissa, Inde

– Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in – , Orissa, Inde Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, république démocratique du Congo

– Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, république démocratique du MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu , Chine

Exploitation minière et ingénierie offshore

China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – au large de Mokpo, mer Jaune, Gwangju, Corée du Sud

– Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – au large de Mokpo, mer Jaune, Gwangju, Corée du Sud Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Australie-Ouest, Australie

– Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Australie-Ouest, Australie Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian , Liaoning , Chine

Production d'électricité

China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, province du Shandong Province , Chine

– Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, province du , Chine Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng, province du Hubei , Chine

– Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng, province du , Chine Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach , Floride, États-Unis

Réalisation de projets

GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane , Queensland , Australie

– Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – , , Australie Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham , secteurs nord du pays, Royaume-Uni

– High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – , secteurs nord du pays, Royaume-Uni South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia , Caroline du Sud, États-Unis

Rail et transit

Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campanie-Pouilles, Italie

– AV/AC in : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campanie-Pouilles, Italie Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – de Rewari à Dadri, Inde

– Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – de Rewari à Dadri, Inde Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norvège

Modélisation de l'existant

Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara , région de Madinah, Arabie saoudite

– Reality Modeling for – , région de Madinah, Arabie saoudite MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur , Malaisie

– Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – , Malaisie PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – comté de Huayuan, prefecture autonome de Xiangxi, province du Hunan , Chine

Performances des actifs route et rail

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak , Malaisie

– Pan Borneo Highway – , Malaisie Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth , Australie-Ouest, Australie

– Trafficmap Release Two – , Australie-Ouest, Australie Transport for London – Stratford Station - Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, Londres, Grand Londres, Royaume-Uni

Routes et autoroutes

CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen , Guangdong , Chine

– Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – , , Chine Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou , Chine

– Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – , Chine Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa , États-Unis

Ingénierie des structures

FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brésil

– New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brésil Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai , Maharashtra, Inde

– Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – , Maharashtra, Inde WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – Londres, Royaume-Uni

Performances des actifs industriels et des services publics

EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

– Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines

– Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, Inde

Usines de traitement de l'eau et des eaux usées

AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapour

– Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapour Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas , États-Unis

– Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – , États-Unis Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapour

Réseaux d'eau, d'eaux usées et d'eaux pluviales

Balfour Beatty , Morgan Sindall , BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – estuaire de la Tamise, Londres, Royaume-Uni

– Thames Tideway Tunnel – estuaire de la Tamise, Londres, Royaume-Uni Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing , Chine

– Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – , Chine NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, Inde

Les lauréats présenteront leurs projets à leurs pairs, aux jurés, aux leaders de pensée du secteur et à plus de 130 membres des médias lors de forums sur l'infrastructure, dans le cadre de la conférence de Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019, qui se tiendra du 21 au 24 octobre au centre des congrès et des expositions Marina Bay Sands, à Singapour.

Chris Barron, directeur des communications de Bentley Systems, a déclaré : « Nous sommes heureux de féliciter et de célébrer les lauréats du concours de cette année pour leur excellent travail réalisé à l'aide de la technologie Bentley. Nous nous réjouissons également de proposer aux participants de la conférence de rencontrer les lauréats et d'assister à la présentation de leurs projets, qui constituent des avancées numériques exceptionnelles en matière d'infrastructure. »

Le thème de la Conférence Year in infrastructure 2019 porte sur la progression du BIM grâce aux jumeaux numériques. L'ordre du jour inclut :

Exposés liminaires d'experts du domaine — Dr. Ayesha Khanna , cofondatrice et PDG d'ADDO AI et Keith Clarke , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, président du Forum of the Future

, cofondatrice et PDG d'ADDO AI et , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, président du Forum of the Future Formations numériques avancées ― sessions d'apprentissage interactives dirigées par des experts des innovations BIM, de la construction, du constructioneering, de la recherche sur l'avancement numérique, des industries de transformation et de la modélisation de l'existant.

Démonstrations et discussions technologiques avec les partenaires stratégiques de Bentley : Microsoft, Siemens, et Topcon

Possibilité pour les participants de regarder les présentations des lauréats et de prendre part à des discussions individuelles

Masterclasses informatives, forums sur l'industrie et tables rondes

Cérémonie de remise des prix et gala pendant lequel seront annoncés les lauréats du concours Year in infrastructure

En savoir plus sur le concours et la conférence Year in Infrastructure 2019.

Image :

Les gagnants du concours de Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019 seront annoncés au cours du gala de la conférence de Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019, qui se tiendra du 21 au 24 octobre à Marina Bay Sands, à Singapour.

Attribution : image reproduite avec l'aimable autorisation de Bentley Systems

À propos de Bentley Systems

Voir les projets nominés des concours de Bentley Year in infrastructure des années précédentes.

Bentley et le logo Bentley sont des marques déposées ou non déposées, ou des marques de service de Bentley Systems, Incorporated ou d'une de ses filiales à part entière directe ou indirecte. Les autres appellations et noms de produits sont des marques de leurs propriétaires respectifs.

Suivez-nous sur Twitter :

@BentleySystemsFrance

#YII2019; #GoingDigital

Related Links

http://www.bentley.com



SOURCE Bentley Systems, Incorporated