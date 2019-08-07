Bentley Systems annuncia i finalisti del concorso Year in Infrastructure 2019

I vincitori verranno annunciati durante la conferenza Year in Infrastructure 2019 organizzata da Bentley dal 21 al 24 ottobre a Singapore

EXTON, Pennsylvania, 7 agosto 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, leader mondiale nel settore dei servizi software e digital twins per la promozione della progettazione, della costruzione e delle operazioni infrastrutturali, ha annunciato ieri i finalisti del concorso Year in Infrastructure 2019. Questo concorso annuale rappresenta il riconoscimento dello straordinario lavoro svolto a livello internazionale dagli utenti delle soluzioni Bentley nella promozione di aspetti come progettazione, costruzione e operazioni infrastrutturali. I membri della giuria, composta da illustri esperti del settore divisi in 12 gruppi, hanno selezionato 54 finalisti tra le 571 candidature inviate da oltre 440 organizzazioni di più di 60 Paesi.

I finalisti del premio Year in Infrastructure 2019 per i progressi digitali nelle infrastrutture sono:

Modellazione delle costruzioni 4D

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

– One Za'abeel – CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway East – Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California , United States

Ponti

Italferr S.p.A. – Il nuovo Viadotto Polcevera ( Ponte Morandi ) – Genova , Liguria , Italia

– Il nuovo Viadotto Polcevera ( ) – , , Italia Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – North Jakarta , Jakarta, Indonesia

– Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – , Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou , Henan, China

Edifici e complessi infrastrutturali

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province , China

– Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – City, , Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney , New South Wales, Australia

– 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – , Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh

Comunicazioni e servizi

Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province , China

– Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, , PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia

– Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province , China

Città digitali

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi , Sindh, Pakistan

– SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in – , Sindh, Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu , Sichuan, China

– Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of – , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

Ingegneria geotecnica

Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California , United States

– Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – , ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore

– Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Golder Associates ( Hong Kong ) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 - Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong

Manifattura

CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar , Orissa, India

– Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in – , Orissa, Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China

Industria mineraria e ingegneria offshore

China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea

– Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia , Australia

– Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian , Liaoning, China

Produzione di energia

China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province , China

– Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, , Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province , China

– Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, , Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida , United States

Project delivery

GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane , Queensland, Australia

– Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – , Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham , Country North Sectors, United Kingdom

– High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – , Country North Sectors, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina , United States

Ferrovie e trasporti

Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy

– AV/AC in : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India

– Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway

Reality modeling

Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara , Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia

– Reality Modeling for – , Madinah Region, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

– Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province , China

Performance degli asset stradali e ferroviari

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia

– Pan Borneo Highway – Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth , Western Australia , Australia

– Trafficmap Release Two – , , Transport for London – Stratford Station - Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London , Greater London, United Kingdom

Strade e autostrade

CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen , Guangdong, China

– Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – , Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China

– Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa , United States

Ingegneria strutturale

FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil

– New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai , Maharashtra, India

– Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – , Maharashtra, WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom

Utenze e prestazioni degli asset industriali

EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

– Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines

– Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India

Impianti di trattamento acque e acque reflue

AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore

– Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas , United States

– Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – , Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore

Reti idriche, fognarie e sistemi di drenaggio

Balfour Beatty , Morgan Sindall , BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China

– Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India

I finalisti presenteranno i loro progetti ai loro pari, ai giurati, ai giurati, ai leader del settore e a più di 130 membri dei media nell'ambito dei forum sulle infrastrutture in occasione della conferenza Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, che si terrà a Singapore, dal 21 al 24 ottobre di quest'anno, presso il Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center..

Chris Barron, responsabile delle comunicazioni di Bentley Systems: "Siamo lieti di congratularci con i finalisti di quest'anno per l'eccellente lavoro svolto con la tecnologia Bentley e di offrire ai partecipanti alla conferenza l'opportunità di incontrarli e guardare le presentazioni dei loro progetti, che rappresentano eccezionali progressi nella digitalizzazione nelle infrastrutture".

Il tema della conferenza Year in Infrastructure 2019 è Progressi nella modellazione BIM tramite i digital twin. Il programma include:

Presentazioni dei keynote da parte degli esperti del settore - Dott. Ayesha Khanna , cofondatore e CEO di ADDO AI e Keith Clarke , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente di Forum of the Future

, cofondatore e CEO e , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente di Forum of the Future Digital Advancement Academies: sessioni di apprendimento interattivo condotte da esperti di innovazione BIM, costruzione, constructioneering, ricerca nel progresso digitale, industrie di trasformazione e modellazione della realtà

Discussioni e dimostrazioni dei progressi tecnologici condotte da partner strategici di Bentley : Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon e Atos

: Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon e Atos Opportunità per i partecipanti di guardare le presentazioni dei finalisti, parlando con loro in incontri singoli

Masterclass informativi sui prodotti, forum di settore e tavole rotonde

Cerimonia di premiazione e serata di gala con annuncio dei vincitori del concorso Year in Infrastructure

Ulteriori informazioni sul programma del concorso e sulla conferenza Year in Infrastructure 2019

