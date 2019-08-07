Bentley Systems gibt die Finalisten im Preisprogramm Year in Infrastructure 2019 bekannt
Die Gewinner werden bei der Year in Infrastructure 2019 Konferenz von Bentley vom 21.–24. Oktober in Singapur ausgewählt.
EXTON, Pennsylvania, 7. August 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, der weltweit führende Anbieter umfangreicher Software- und digitaler Zwillingsservices für Innovationen in den Bereichen Planung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastruktur, hat heute die Finalisten des Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preisprogramms bekannt gegeben. Das jährliche Preisprogramm würdigt den außerordentlichen Arbeitseinsatz der Bentley Software-Anwender, welche die Weiterentwicklung in den Bereichen Planung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastruktur weltweit fördern. Zwölf unabhängige Jurys, bestehend aus renommierten Branchenexperten, haben die 54 Finalisten aus 571 eingereichten Nominierungen von mehr als 440 Unternehmen aus mehr als 60 Ländern ausgewählt.
Die Finalisten für den Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preis für den digitalen Fortschritt in der Infrastruktur sind:
4D-Baumodellierung
- ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom
- Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California, United States
Brücken
- Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Genova, Liguria, Italy
- Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – North Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia
- Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou, Henan, China
Gebäude und Anlagen
- Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China
- Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh
Kommunikationstechnik und Versorger
- Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province, China
- PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia
- POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province, China
Digitale Städte
- CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
- Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu, Sichuan, China
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China
Geotechnik
- Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California, United States
- ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore
- Golder Associates (Hong Kong) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 -Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong
Fertigung
- CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar, Orissa, India
- Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China
Bergbau und Offshore-Technik
- China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea
- Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia, Australia
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian, Liaoning, China
Energieerzeugung
- China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province, China
- Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province, China
- Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida, United States
Projektabwicklung
- GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
- Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham, Country North Sectors, United Kingdom
- South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina, United States
Bahnverkehr und Transportwesen
- Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy: Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy
- Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India, CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India
- Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Reality Modeling
- Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara, Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia
- MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province, China
Straßen- und Schienenanlagenleistung
- Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia
- Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth, Western Australia, Australia
- Transport for London – Stratford Station- Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London, Greater London, United Kingdom
Straßen und Autobahnen
- CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
- Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China
- Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States
Tragwerksplanung
- FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom
Versorgungs- und Industrieanlagenleistung
- EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines
- Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India
Wasser- und Abwasseraufbereitungsanlagen
- AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore
- Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas, United States
- Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore
Lösungen für Wasser, Abwasser und Hochwasser
- Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom
- Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China
- NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India
Die Finalisten werden ihre Projekte ihren Kollegen, den Juroren, Branchenexperten und mehr als 130 Medienvertretern im Rahmen der entsprechenden Infrastrukturforen auf der Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019-Konferenz, die dieses Jahr vom 21. bis 24. Oktober im Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center in Singapur abgehalten wird, präsentieren.
Chris Barron, Chief Communications Officer bei Bentley Systems, sagte: „Wir gratulieren und feiern die diesjährigen Finalisten des Preisprogramms für ihre hervorragende Arbeit mit Bentley-Technologien. Konferenzteilnehmern bieten wir die Gelegenheit, die Finalisten zu treffen und ihre Projektpräsentationen anzusehen, die wirklich herausragende digitale Fortschritte in der Infrastruktur darstellen."
Das Thema der Konferenz Year in Infrastructure 2019 lautet Advancing BIM through Digital Twins. Das Programm umfasst:
- Keynote-Vorträge von Branchenexperten – Dr. Ayesha Khanna, Mitbegründerin und CEO von Addo AI und Keith Clarke, CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, Vorsitzender des Forum of the Future
- Digital Advancement Academies – interaktive Lernsitzungen unter Leitung von Fachexperten in den Bereichen BIM-Fortschritte, Bauwesen, Constructioneering, Forschung zu digitalen Fortschritten, Prozessindustrie und Reality Modeling
- Technologievorführungen und Vorträge von den strategischen Partnern von Bentley – Microsoft, Siemens, und Topcon
- Gelegenheiten für Teilnehmer, die Präsentationen der Finalisten des Preisprogramms anzusehen und sich für Einzelgespräche zu treffen
- Informative Profikurse für Produkte, Branchenforen und Podiumsdiskussionen
- Preisverleihung und Gala mit Bekanntgabe der Gewinner des Year in Infrastructure-Preises
Mehr über das Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preisprogramm und die Konferenz
Bild:
Die Gewinner des Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preisprogramms werden auf einer Gala während der Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019-Konferenz vom 21. bis 24. Oktober im Marina Bay Sands in Singapur bekannt gegeben.
Quelle: Bild ist Eigentum von Bentley Systems
Nominierte Projekte aus den vergangenen Jahren des jährlichen Bentley Year in Infrastructure-Preisprogramms anzeigen.
Bentley und das Bentley-Logo sind eingetragene oder nicht eingetragene Marken- bzw. Dienstleistungszeichen von Bentley Systems, Incorporated oder einer direkten oder indirekten hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft. Alle anderen Marken- und Produktnamen sind Handelsmarken ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.
