Bentley Systems gibt die Finalisten im Preisprogramm Year in Infrastructure 2019 bekannt

Die Gewinner werden bei der Year in Infrastructure 2019 Konferenz von Bentley vom 21.–24. Oktober in Singapur ausgewählt.

EXTON, Pennsylvania, 7. August 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, der weltweit führende Anbieter umfangreicher Software- und digitaler Zwillingsservices für Innovationen in den Bereichen Planung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastruktur, hat heute die Finalisten des Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preisprogramms bekannt gegeben. Das jährliche Preisprogramm würdigt den außerordentlichen Arbeitseinsatz der Bentley Software-Anwender, welche die Weiterentwicklung in den Bereichen Planung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastruktur weltweit fördern. Zwölf unabhängige Jurys, bestehend aus renommierten Branchenexperten, haben die 54 Finalisten aus 571 eingereichten Nominierungen von mehr als 440 Unternehmen aus mehr als 60 Ländern ausgewählt.

Die Finalisten für den Year in Infrastructure 2019-Preis für den digitalen Fortschritt in der Infrastruktur sind:

4D-Baumodellierung

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

– One Za'abeel – CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway East – Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California , United States

Brücken

Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Genova , Liguria, Italy

– The New Polcevera Viaduct – , Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – North Jakarta , Jakarta, Indonesia

– Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – , Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou , Henan, China

Gebäude und Anlagen

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province , China

– Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – City, , Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney , New South Wales, Australia

– 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – , Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh

Kommunikationstechnik und Versorger

Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province , China

– Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, , PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia

– Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province , China

Digitale Städte

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi , Sindh, Pakistan

– SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in – , Sindh, Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu , Sichuan, China

– Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of – , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

Geotechnik

Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California , United States

– Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – , ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore

– Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Golder Associates ( Hong Kong ) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 - Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong

Fertigung

CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar , Orissa, India

– Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in – , Orissa, Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China

Bergbau und Offshore-Technik

China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea

– Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia , Australia

– Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian , Liaoning, China

Energieerzeugung

China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province , China

– Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, , Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province , China

– Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, , Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida , United States

Projektabwicklung

GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane , Queensland, Australia

– Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – , Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham , Country North Sectors, United Kingdom

– High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – , Country North Sectors, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina , United States

Bahnverkehr und Transportwesen

Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy

– AV/AC in : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India

– Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway

Reality Modeling

Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara , Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia

– Reality Modeling for – , Madinah Region, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

– Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province , China

Straßen- und Schienenanlagenleistung

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia

– Pan Borneo Highway – Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth , Western Australia , Australia

– Trafficmap Release Two – , , Transport for London – Stratford Station - Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London , Greater London, United Kingdom

Straßen und Autobahnen

CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen , Guangdong, China

– Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – , Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China

– Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa , United States

Tragwerksplanung

FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil

– New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai , Maharashtra, India

– Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – , Maharashtra, WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom

Versorgungs- und Industrieanlagenleistung

EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

– Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines

– Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India

Wasser- und Abwasseraufbereitungsanlagen

AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore

– Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas , United States

– Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – , Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore

Lösungen für Wasser, Abwasser und Hochwasser

Balfour Beatty , Morgan Sindall , BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China

– Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India

Die Finalisten werden ihre Projekte ihren Kollegen, den Juroren, Branchenexperten und mehr als 130 Medienvertretern im Rahmen der entsprechenden Infrastrukturforen auf der Bentley Year in Infrastructure 2019-Konferenz, die dieses Jahr vom 21. bis 24. Oktober im Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center in Singapur abgehalten wird, präsentieren.

Chris Barron, Chief Communications Officer bei Bentley Systems, sagte: „Wir gratulieren und feiern die diesjährigen Finalisten des Preisprogramms für ihre hervorragende Arbeit mit Bentley-Technologien. Konferenzteilnehmern bieten wir die Gelegenheit, die Finalisten zu treffen und ihre Projektpräsentationen anzusehen, die wirklich herausragende digitale Fortschritte in der Infrastruktur darstellen."

Das Thema der Konferenz Year in Infrastructure 2019 lautet Advancing BIM through Digital Twins. Das Programm umfasst:

Keynote-Vorträge von Branchenexperten – Dr. Ayesha Khanna , Mitbegründerin und CEO von Addo AI und Keith Clarke , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, Vorsitzender des Forum of the Future

, Mitbegründerin und CEO von Addo AI und , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, Vorsitzender des Forum of the Future Digital Advancement Academies – interaktive Lernsitzungen unter Leitung von Fachexperten in den Bereichen BIM-Fortschritte, Bauwesen, Constructioneering, Forschung zu digitalen Fortschritten, Prozessindustrie und Reality Modeling

Technologievorführungen und Vorträge von den strategischen Partnern von Bentley – Microsoft, Siemens, und Topcon

Gelegenheiten für Teilnehmer, die Präsentationen der Finalisten des Preisprogramms anzusehen und sich für Einzelgespräche zu treffen

Informative Profikurse für Produkte, Branchenforen und Podiumsdiskussionen

Preisverleihung und Gala mit Bekanntgabe der Gewinner des Year in Infrastructure-Preises

