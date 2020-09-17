Bentley Trike USA Teams Up With Children's Hospital Los Angeles To Raise Funds

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of their fans and customers, Bentley Trike USA and Posh Baby and Kids ran a campaign to raise funds for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles this August. Posh Baby and Kids donated a percentage of their sales from BentleyTrike.com and also allowed those website customers to make additional contributions. The team at Posh Baby and Kids was honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to this great cause, to help raise awareness, and raise funds for the Department of Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. The tireless work put forth by the Department of Pediatrics towards the betterment of young children's lives has served as a great inspiration, and Bentley Trike USA is proud to help spread their message.

"Even though our company is still navigating through a tough economic environment, Posh Baby and Kids is honored to be able to donate to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. We have made it our mission to donate to hospitals and charitable organizations on a regular basis and have reached out to several non-profits out there doing amazing work," said Deepak Raghavan, President of Posh Baby and Kids

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles:

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the top ranked children's hospital in California and fifth in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report

and fifth in the nation according to U.S. News and World Report Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers more than 350 specialty programs and services to meet the needs of its pediatric patients

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is also one of the country's leading research hospitals, pioneering breakthrough therapies for life-threatening pediatric disorders. There are more than 150 scientists at work finding better treatments and cures for pediatric cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, obesity and so much more.

About Posh Baby and Kids

With years of experience in the baby product supply industry, Posh Baby and Kids specializes in high quality, long lasting, non-toxic and eco-friendly baby products that are also modern, stylish and affordable. The company has a simple vision of sourcing the best and safest baby products from all over the world for its customers in Canada and USA.

Contact Posh Baby and Kids:

Mark Taylor

Phone: 866-347-1858

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.poshbabyandkids.com

SOURCE Posh Baby and Kids

Related Links

www.poshbabyandkids.com

