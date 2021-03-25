Bentley University Announces In-Person Commencement to be Held at Fenway Park

"We are thrilled to host Commencement and honor our graduates safely in such an iconic venue," said Interim President and Board Chair Paul Condrin. "Both the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 have overcome incredible challenges as they completed their college careers. This special day will give them the recognition they so deeply deserve."

The Class of 2021 undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremony will take place on the morning of May 1, followed in the afternoon by a ceremony to honor Class of 2020 undergraduate and graduate alumni. All graduating students will receive two guest tickets for family members or loved ones to accompany them to the ceremony.



The university will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its community and follow all state guidelines for planning this event. All the event details will need to be approved by the City of Boston and Fenway Park. The park has instituted strict health protocols and all graduates and guests will be required to fill out a health screening before they enter the ballpark.

Bentley students typically find success quickly after graduation. Last year, despite entering the job market in the middle of a pandemic, 98 percent of graduates were employed, attending or planning to attend graduate school within six months of graduation.

