Bentley University appoints Josh Brand as Vice President for External Relations

In his new role, Brand will oversee Bentley's award-winning Nathan R. Miller Center for Career Services , the Gloria Cordes Larson Center for Women and Business and Bentley's executive education portfolio. Brand will also focus on bringing increased corporate engagement to Bentley's faculty-led research centers and programs. Brand joins the university with a strong background in engaging external partners, and most recently served as the managing director at Harvard Business Printing's corporate learning unit.

"With great aspirations for Bentley's future, Josh will lead our multifaceted corporate relations effort, ensuring our new and existing external partners come to realize a true, mutually beneficial relationship with our university," said President Alison Davis-Blake. "That includes helping our students to begin their careers, but also assisting companies with workforce development needs, providing executive education and development, linking organizations with relevant faculty research, and engaging external partners more fully in our educational process. We're a unique institution with a great deal to offer, and I know Josh will assist organizations of all kinds find what they need at Bentley."

In addition to his time with Harvard, Brand held positions including senior member of the executive education team at Babson College and adjunct faculty member at Boston College's Carroll School of Management, and has spent over a decade as a management consultant specializing in formulating strategy for global organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Bentley University in a role that will help to maximize opportunities for students, graduates, and faculty, as well as companies and organizations who are in need of the expertise and education our institution can offer," said Brand of his appointment. "Learning is a lifetime activity and Bentley provides various ways to grow at every step of one's career, and that benefits both individuals and companies alike."

Brand graduated from the University of Arizona with Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and holds a Masters of Engineering and MBA from the University of Virginia. He begins at the university on June 17, 2019.

SOURCE Bentley University

